Palliative patients treated in own homes in new pilot

In a new pilot program, 911 paramedics will tend to ailing palliative care patients directly in their own homes in Hastings as well as Lennox & Addington counties.

The province said Hastings-Quinte Paramedic Services and Lennox and Addington Paramedic Service will treat patients on scene and then offer to coordinate follow-up care.

In-home patients will receive medical treatment for a variety of conditions ranging from pain and symptom management, pain or dyspnea, hallucinations or agitation, terminal congested breathing, and nausea or vomiting.

Paramedics will coordinate the patient’s follow-up care directly with the patient’s primary palliative care provider or with a local hospice for further treatment and wrap-around care.

“This is a tremendous step forward in personalizing care,” said H-L&A MPP Daryl Kramp in a press release.

“It will help those who need care immediately and also help preserve hospital beds for those needing to be admitted.”

Doug Socha, chief of Hastings-Quinte Paramedic Services says trained personnel are ready.

“We are ready and eager to participate in this new innovative model of care,” he said. “All paramedics have been trained specifically in palliative care, and will be working closely with palliative care teams to offer these patients the support in their homes. Under our prior model the only transport option was to the emergency department. This new model of care will have paramedics consider additional on-scene medications and other supportive measures in an effort to avoid the emergency department, while developing a follow-up care plan.”