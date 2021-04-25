Parents receive COVID-19 child benefit Monday: Lecce

Article content

Stephen Lecce, Ontario’s Minister of Education, said parents in Quinte and across Ontario will begin receiving their Ontario COVID-19 Child Benefit starting Monday.

In a statement Sunday, Lecce said the funding will help parents cope with the stresses of the pandemic.

“As we have done before, our government is again providing direct relief to families to help offset additional costs incurred as a result of the pandemic. I am pleased to confirm that payments to parents through the Ontario COVID-19 Child Benefit will begin tomorrow, to help working parents of students aged 0 through Grade 12, and up to age 21 for children and youth with special needs, with direct financial support during this pandemic,” Lecce said.

The minister said COVID-19 has “imposed many costs on moms, dads and caregivers across the province, and we are committed to helping them through this incredible challenge. To make this easier on families, individuals who previously received the Support for Learners payments will not be required to reapply — you will automatically receive your payment.