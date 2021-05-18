





Article content The Parrott Foundation is donating $400,000 to the Quinte Humane Society to help the free-standing organization build the first phase of a new animal shelter at its new location on Wallbridge-Loyalist Road. The society confirmed Tuesday the donation and expressed gratitude for helping fund the proposed new facility. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Parrott Foundation gives $400,000 to Quinte Humane Society Back to video “It takes heart,”said Donna Endicott, chair of the Quinte Humane Society board, in the announcement. “This special gift from the John M. and Bernice Parrott Foundation is an example of the kind of support needed to turn the worst animal shelter building in the province into a proper home for our animals in need, volunteers, professional staff and to be the pride of our community.” Endicott said the money will be directed toward the Phase One of the building named the Animal Care and Adoption Centre. Lyle Vanclief, president of the Parrott Foundation, said the “board of the foundation is delighted to be able to contribute to this much needed and very important community project.”

Article content Vanclief said, “we certainly applaud the cities of Belleville and Quinte West for their leadership, which inspired the Directors of Foundation. This is truly about creating and helping both ends of the leash for the Hastings and Prince Edward Counties.” Given the urgency to relocate the animals, volunteers and caregivers, coupled with the lack of participation and funding from the provincial and federal governments to date, the Quinte Humane Society had to make the decision to move forward with a three phase approach: Phase One: Animal Care and Adoption Centre with a Community Mobile Clinic 12,000 sq ft, $5 million budget Phase Two: Community and Education Centre 2,500 sq ft (budget and timing to be determined) Phase Three: On-site Veterinary Clinic 2,000 sq ft (budget and timing to be determined). “This special gift from the Parrott Foundation is truly exceptional and we sincerely appreciate that such a prominent community organization has recognized this urgent need and endorsed our commitment to realizing Phase One and the Community Mobile Clinic,” said Endicott. “Along with our gratitude to the directors for fulfilling the philanthropic wishes of the late John and Bernice Parrott, we also extend our thanks to the cities of Belleville, Quinte West, as well as to all those who have, and will, contribute to making Phase One possible.” Although it has secured $3.1 million, the Humane Society still has $2 million to raise before it can open the doors to the new Animal Care and Adoption Centre and encourages everyone to consider making a gift, the society said.

Article content In early March, Belleville city council voted to provide a $1 million, interest-free loan to act as bridge funding for Quinte Humane Society to build its new $5 million shelter on lands it already owns at 34 Wallbridge-Loyalist Road. City council unanimously agreed to provide the secured loan as a backstop for the cost of the project even though society leaders said ultimately, they may not need to draw upon the Belleville funding when more donations come in. The decision follows a similar decision by Quinte West council March 1 to also lend Quinte Humane Society $1 million at a super low interest rate of 0.78 per cent to get shovels in the ground with TaskForce Engineering this spring. Belleville has already committed $400,000 over eight years in donations and Quinte West a further $250,000, monies granted given the free-standing QHS serves as the regional animal shelter for both municipalities.

