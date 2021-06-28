PEC resident, school board trustee to be NDP candidate
Alison Kelly has a new project: becoming the next member of provincial Parliament for the Bay of Quinte riding.
A project manager by trade, the Prince Edward County candidate and public school board trustee was scheduled to be acclaimed Monday evening by the New Democratic Party, the party announced earlier in the day.
PEC resident, school board trustee to be NDP candidate
“People in the Bay of Quinte deserve so much better than we’ve all been getting,” Kelly said in a news release.
“Kids in school deserve more help and support instead of teacher and education worker layoffs.
“We need to treat health care and mental health like people’s lives depend on it.
“Families and local businesses need access to affordable, reliable internet,” she said, claiming the party would offer “more opportunity, more affordability, and more hope.”
“We have such a class divide,” Kelly said in a telephone interview.
“I’ve seen it where I live. I’ve seen it Trenton; I’ve seen it in Belleville.”
She said the NDP’s policies are focused on helping the people who are most in need.
Kelly said she’s ready to face the riding’s incumbent, Todd Smith, the Progressive Conservative government’s energy minister. He defeated an incumbent – Liberal Education Minister Leona Dombrowsky – and Kelly said she’s confident she can do the same.
“I wouldn’t run if I didn’t think I could win,” she said, citing the current government’s record as a reason.
“Todd is really well-liked … But at the end of the day, they made a lot of big cuts and bad choices that really affected our community.”
The party is increasingly taking aim at Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca and Kelly said choosing him as leader shows the Liberals haven’t changed since their 15 years in power.
She said she attended the Liberal leadership conference as a delegate for Toronto MPP Mitzie Hunter. Kelly said she’d hoped that party would “do something spectacular” but was disappointed by the choice of leader.
Describing herself as a long-time New Democrat, she said she wanted party “that represents who I am.”
Kelly represents southern Prince Edward County on the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board.
The release added Kelly has, as trustee, advocated successfully “for anti-racism policy, free menstrual product and Black History Month, Indigenous History Month and Pride Month celebrations.”
She’s a member of her county’s accessibility advisory committee and volunteers as a disc jockey and radio host. She spent part of her youth in Belleville.
Kelly said the NDP has a “strong vision” on the environment, paid sick leave, smaller class sizes, and support for students.
“It’s equally exciting for New Democrats, and for local families, to have a strong and experienced community advocate like Alison on the ballot in Bay of Quinte,” NDP Deputy Leader John Vanthof said in the release.
“Ontarians don’t have to choose between going back to Liberal cuts and privatization and sticking with Doug Ford’s cuts and privatization.
“Ontario’s New Democrats are proposing a positive vision for the province that includes getting the profits out of long-term care, investing in homes people can afford, and taking bold action to tackle the climate crisis.”
Ontario’s next general election is expected to come in June 2022. Kelly will face Smith and newcomer Emilie Leneveu of the Liberals. The Green Party has yet to choose a candidate in the riding.