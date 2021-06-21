Peter Huff Memorial to hit links for Golden Hawks

Article content

The Huff family and the Junior A Hockey Club that calls Trenton home, have had a relationship for decades.

The late Peter Huff was an owner of the Trenton Sting and the Huff family has supported hockey in Trenton ever since.

The hockey team is just one of the dozens of various sports groups, hospitals, agencies, and charities the Huff family are linked to in the region.

The 13th annual Peter Huff Memorial Golf Tournament is the largest single fundraiser for the Trenton Golden Hawks Junior A Hockey Club.

This year’s tournament takes place Friday Aug. 20 at Oak Hills Golf Club in Stirling-Rawdon.

“2021’s tourney is going to hit a lot of markers for the team,” said director of operations John McDonald in a press release.

“In 2020 we added 100 additional golfers from 2019. For 2021, we are going even further. Our goal is to be the largest golf tournament in Bay of Quinte history. We are already at 270 golfers and want to hit 300 or more.”