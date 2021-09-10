Phone scam defrauds North Hastings resident

Provincial police are warning of a phone scam in which a caller claims the recipient has won money.

A Bancroft-area resident received such a call Sept. 8, police said; the caller said the person had won millions of dollars – and could collect the money by buying gift cards and provided the security numbers on the backs of the cards.

Bancroft OPP stated the resident obeyed, then received another call asking for funds via certified cheque. The resident again complied, but became suspicious and called police.

Police remind the public there are many scams in which callers ask people to send gift cards or money, often in exchange for a prize.

They offer the following tips:

Never provide personal information such as name, date of birth or address by phone, text or e-mail unless you initiated the conversation.

Never give someone your financial information or social insurance number by phone, text or e-mail unless you initiated that contact.

Never purchase and send gift card information to anyone claiming that you must do this to collect a prize.

Never send money in any form to anyone claiming you have won a prize and need to send money to receive that prize.

Contact your bank or other financial institution immediately if you have provided any of your financial information.

For more information, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or http://www.antifraudcentre.ca or the Competition Bureau of Canada at 1-800-348-5358 or http://www.competitionbureau.gc.ca.