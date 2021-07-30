A new licensed games café has opened in downtown Trenton in Quinte West.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Pieces Boardgame Cafe has opened at 22 Front St. and offers a menu of food, drinks, ice cream and candy, along with fun games to rent, buy or play.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pieces Boardgame Café opens in downtown Trenton Back to video

Owner Brenda Ripley originally opened Pieces Boardgame Cafe in Belleville but, like many other businesses, was forced to close due to COVID-19.

During the lockdowns, Ripley placed everything from the café into storage with hopes of reopening when the pandemic settled.

Now that the lockdowns are partially lifted, Ripley is ready to get to work and welcome customers to the new Pieces Boardgame Cafe in downtown Trenton, said Quinte West Chamber of Commerce.

“Boardgame cafes are usually found in bigger cities like Toronto,” said Ripley. “I think Quinte West needs more spaces for fun activities such as this. My goal is to make the cafe welcoming and fun for everyone.”

As a licensed establishment, Pieces Boardgame Café offers a great menu of food, drinks, ice cream and candy, along with fun games to rent, buy or play.

“I believe we should always make time to slow down and enjoy quality time with family and friends,” she said. “What better way to do it than enjoying delicious food and games together?”

With close to 500 options of games to play, each customer is certain to find something that suits them. Three hours of unlimited in-house games costs $7 an adult and $4 for kids.

If customers prefer playing in the comfort of their own home, the café offers take-home game rentals. Ripley has made it possible for everyone to enjoy the cafe’s collection of games which includes Dungeon and Dragons, puzzles and colouring.

Located at 22 Front Street, Unit 115 in Downtown Trenton, Pieces Boardgame Café is open Wednesday to Friday from 3-10 p.m., Saturdays from 1-10 p.m. and Sundays from 1-6 p.m.

For more information or to reserve your table, contact Pieces Boardgame Café at 289-253-7469.

Additionally, find Pieces Boardgame Café on Instagram @piecescafe or visit the websitewww.piecescafe.com.