This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

By Fiona Campbell/Quinte Arts Council

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pinnacle Music School ready to welcome students back Back to video

Whether you think of music as “the strongest form of magic” (Marilyn Manson), an antidote to pain (Bob Marley), the “soundtrack of your life” (Dick Clark) or the means to wash “away from the soul the dust of everyday life” (Berthold Auerbach), it undeniably has the power to life spirits, heal hearts, change minds and inspire dreams.

Can you imagine navigating the pandemic, let alone everyday life, without music?

If listening to music is this good for the soul, consider the benefits of a music education; countless studies have shown that learning to play an instrument leads to better memory recall, cognition and attention in children, adults and seniors.

If you’ve got a kid with some rock n’ roll dreams, or perhaps it’s been over a decade since you last tickled the ivories, look no further than downtown Belleville for the best in musical instruction.

Pinnacle Music School, one of the largest music schools in Eastern Ontario and the biggest in Quinte Region, has been operating in downtown Belleville for over two decades.

It began as part of Pinnacle Music Studios, started in 1997 by Janet and Ken Harnden at 214 Pinnacle Street, before moving to 261 Front Street in 2001.

The main floor housed the retail department that sold sheet music, musical instruments, accessories and, in particular, pianos and keyboards; in fact, Pinnacle Music was the only authorized dealer of Yamaha Pianos in eastern Ontario.