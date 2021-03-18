Planning committee advises against energy-from-waste plant

Article content

Hastings County’s planning committee is advising against the county’s participation in a feasibility study for a proposed energy-from-waste plant.

Warden Rick Phillips said with the exception of Stirling-Rawdon, the county’s member municipalities weren’t interested.

“They’re not, right now, ready or prepared for this endeavor,” he said.

“They’ve all got their own landfill sites.”

Hastings Highlands – formed through the amalgamation of three other municipalities – has nine.

Closing one is “a very expensive thing to do,” Phillips said, adding some still have 60 to 100 years of useful life remaining.

Trucking waste to another facility would also add to the expense, he said.

“We’re such a huge county that for many of our northern (municipalities) it’s almost cost-prohibitive to transport this type of stuff.”

In an online meeting Tuesday, members of the county’s finance, property and personnel committee advised council to deny a request for funding of and participation in a feasibility study for the project.