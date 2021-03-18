Planning committee advises against energy-from-waste plant
Hastings County’s planning committee is advising against the county’s participation in a feasibility study for a proposed energy-from-waste plant.
Warden Rick Phillips said with the exception of Stirling-Rawdon, the county’s member municipalities weren’t interested.
“They’re not, right now, ready or prepared for this endeavor,” he said.
“They’ve all got their own landfill sites.”
Hastings Highlands – formed through the amalgamation of three other municipalities – has nine.
Closing one is “a very expensive thing to do,” Phillips said, adding some still have 60 to 100 years of useful life remaining.
Trucking waste to another facility would also add to the expense, he said.
“We’re such a huge county that for many of our northern (municipalities) it’s almost cost-prohibitive to transport this type of stuff.”
In an online meeting Tuesday, members of the county’s finance, property and personnel committee advised council to deny a request for funding of and participation in a feasibility study for the project.
Project proponents made the request in February during a county planning committee meeting. They proposed building an energy-from-waste facility to serve Hastings, Northumberland, Peterborough and Prince Edward Counties plus the cities of Kawartha Lakes and Peterborough.
They estimated the feasibility assessment would cost $200,000, with contributions from each participating municipality, county planning director Justin Harrow reported. Hastings’ share was suggested to be $18,200.
The delegates also asked the municipalities to join a committee to submit funding proposals in support of the assessment.
Phillips did not discount the value of such a plant but said investing in it now “just isn’t feasible.
“It’d be premature at this time to initiate this type of study, but that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t be supported in the future in some manner.”
Harrow’s written report noted neither Peterborough municipality, nor Northumberland County, had made commitments.
He also explained Hastings County municipalities, not the county itself, oversee landfills and residential waste – so the county lacks staffing to participate in the proposed process.
County staff cited concerns about future environmental assessments which would be required before any expansion of waste sites or the creation of a new one. They included the potential for participation in the feasibility study to be perceived as bias and undermining a municipality’s future environmental assessment.
“While an energy from waste facility may be a viable solution and should potentially be included as part of future terms of reference in an environmental assessment … at this time it would be premature to initiate this type of study/assessment outside of an EA process as it would result in potential bias,” Harrow concluded.
County council is to vote March 25 on the issue.