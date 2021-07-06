This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Members of Belleville’s planning advisory committee are recommending city council permit a “faith-based … transition home” for women on a Plainfield-area property.

Article content Martin Vanderlaan seeks special zoning provisions to allow the creation of a facility at his property at 543 Thrasher Road, east of Highway 37. The roughly 20-hectare wooded property is on the road’s north side, east of O’Brien Road and west of Bronk Road, and south of land zoned for environmental protection. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Planning committee recommends approval of Plainfield transition home Back to video The committee, in an online meeting Monday, reviewed a staff report on the project. “The applicant is proposing a special transition home for women aged 18 years and over, who have life-controlling problems with depression, drug/alcohol addiction, and other compulsive behaviours,” city policy planner Thomas Deming wrote in the report. “The care facility would offer a 12-month faith-based residential program and offer on-site housing to the occupants in dormitory-style housing. Support services, including meal preparation and laundry services would also be provided. “The program would be run by New Life Women’s Home,” he added. Vanderlaan is executive director of the organization, New Life’s website states; a document he filed with the city states it has been in operation for more than 30 years, including at a former home in Consecon. The proposal includes the possibility of creating programming for men in future years. There is one detached home on the property plus a log cabin and a lean-to, wrote Deming. “The remainder is heavily wooded and undeveloped,” he continued. “No development is proposed within 30 metres of the environmentally significant land.” A wetland lies north of the area proposed for development.

Article content Deming’s report laid out the proposed development: two stand-alone bunkhouses, an activity building with studio space on the main floor and a dormitory on the second, a workshop, a chapel and a “barn for home industry.” The log cabin and lean-to would remain. Public response mixed By June 25 the city had received six letters supporting the proposal and five opposing it. A public meeting was held Jan. 4 and resulted in discussions between the applicant and city workers to address comments made during the meeting. Concerns included those about water – supply, wetland impact, and flooding potential; safety, perceived lack of emergency services in the area, “compatibility with rural land,” and impact on traffic and property values, Deming reported. The proposed number of residents was lowered from 40 to 22 – excluding staff – to keep water usage at an amount of less than 10,000 L per day. The change based upon a hydrogeological assessment and input from Quinte Conservation, Deming added. The planner wrote city staff believe this mitigates water-supply issue and Quinte Conservation staff are satisfied with environmental factors and a hydrogeological assessment’s recommendations for a groundwater monitoring program and a new well, which should be evaluated to ensure the proposed use won’t affect neighbours’ supplies. A contingency plan is also recommended in case “unacceptable impact is detected or reports of well interference are received,” Deming wrote. A grading and drainage plan is to address stormwater runoff.

Article content One neighbour expressed “great concern” about the facility “dealing with addictions and mental health conditions without any licensed medical professionals on site.” The facility is not proposed to be a detoxification centre, nor is it to be a medical or correctional facility, he wrote, and residents are not to be allowed off of the property while unescorted. “The proponent also clearly indicated that there will be no admission for individuals with records of crimes for serious violence,” the report stated. The proponent has also noted there are two volunteer firefighter stations nearby and police and paramedics are stationed roughly 15-minute drives away at the speed limit. “Traffic impact is not expected to be significant,” Deming reported, adding city staff believe the proponent’s responses address public concerns. He noted the project conforms to the provincial policy statement and municipal official plan. “It is staff’s opinion that the proposal is consistent with the Provincial Policy Statement as the proposal will maintain the rural character in a compatible way, will ensure natural features are protected, and will provide a housing option to meet the social, health, and well-being of current and future residents of the City of Belleville.” The development “will be hidden from the road by mature trees and natural topography” and “will not impact the rural character of the area,” Deming reported.

Article content An environmental impact statement submitted by the applicant stated no development can occur within 30 m of a wetland boundary; a permit from Quinte Conservation is needed. The proposed special provision to be added to the rural RU-2 zone designation states the facility would provide short-term, temporary accommodation “and the appropriate level of training, care, treatment and/or counselling. “The residents shall be directly supervised by a private non-profit agency with a minimum of one staff member on duty at all times,” it reads. It would permit a maximum number of nine buildings, though the existing home – which is in the rural residential zone – should not be included with the proposed RU-2 zone, Deming explained. That would reduce to eight the number of buildings in the RU-2 zone. Letters written in support of the facility welcomed the concept and stated there is a local need for it. They included a letter from a pastor of Maranatha Church in Belleville; the names of all public respondents were redacted from the committee’s agenda. Deming’s report concluded city staff are satisfied with the proposal and that concerns will be addressed during the site plan approval process. They recommended the request for special provisions be approved; the committee did not discuss the matter further before endorsing the report. The application is now pending city council approval. No date was announced during the meeting.

