Arrested on Warrants Sunday afternoon shortly before 4 p.m., officer conducted a traffic stop in the west end of the city regarding a Highway Traffic Act violation. Further Police investigation revealed that the 39-year-old female passenger was wanted on outstanding warrants. Barbara McPhee was taken into custody on the strength of the warrants for failing to attend court while being on a release order. McPhee was transported to the Belleville Police Service where she was held for a Monday bail hearing. Police briefs Domestic Assault On Sunday, Belleville police officers responded to disturbance in the west end of the city. Police spoke to the 37-year-old female victim who advised that a male well known to her assaulted her and threaten her prior to police arrival. Police were able to locate the male a short time later where he was arrested for domestic assault and for uttering a death threat. The man was transported to the Belleville Police Service where he was held for a Monday bail hearing at Quinte Consolidate Courthouse. Mischief Saturday evening at 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a home in the north-west of the city regarding a possible mischief. Police learned that the suspect had left prior to police arrival. Investigation led police to arrest a man a short distance away. As a result, a 39-year-old Belleville man has been charged with two counts of mischief – under five thousand dollars, contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code. The male's name is not being released in order to protect the identity of the victim; he will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in June 2021 to answer the charge.

Article content Mischief Saturday just after noon, police were called to an east-end church in regards to a mischief. Through investigation, Police learned that a man had committed mischief to the steps. Police further learned that the suspect was also breaching probation conditions from two previous probation orders. As a result, 38-year-old Christopher Scanlon of Belleville was charged with mischief – under five thousand dollars, contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code, and a further two counts of breach of probation, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in June, where he will answer the charge. Mischief Late Friday afternoon, Belleville police were called to a west-end neighbourhood regarding a large fight occurring on the street. Officers arrived on scene and determined that during the fight a rock had been thrown through a window at a nearby residence. As a result of the investigation a 14-year-old Belleville resident was charged with Mischief contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code of Canada. The name of the youth involved cannot be released due to his age. Motor vehicle collision Friday morning at 9:30 a.m., city police responded to a motor-vehicle collision at the intersection of Dundas Street East and Pinnacle Street. It was determined that a city Transit bus had struck a pedestrian within the intersection. A 72-year-old Belleville resident was transported to Belleville General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The Belleville Police Traffic Safety Unit has taken over the collision investigation, which is on going.

Article content PEC OPP nab impaired driver The Victoria Day long weekend didn’t get off to a good start for a car load of visitors after Prince Edward OPP stopped a vehicle on County Road 1 at 11:30 p.m. Friday evening after observing it weaving and driving at inconsistent speeds. The officer conducted a roadside screening test with the driver, and as a result, they were arrested for impaired operation. The accused was transported to the Quinte West Detachment for testing where blood alcohol levels were determined to be well in excess of the legal limit. Raminder Grewal, 34, off Brampton has been charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus). The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Prince Edward County on June 9, 2021. Grewal’slicense was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. Additionally, a 34-year old from Brampton, a 34-year old from Caledon and a 35-year old from Peel, all passengers in the vehicle, were charged with the following: Individual – fail to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order

Obstruct any person performing a duty in accordance with a continued section 7.0.2 order; and

Having liquor in an open container in other than a licensed premise, residence, or private place If you suspect that someone is driving or about to drive impaired, call 9-1-1 and report it. You may save a life.

