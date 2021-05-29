Police briefs

Article content

Arrested on warrants

Kingston police have arrested two women wanted in Belleville.

Officers from Kingston transferred the pair into Belleville police custody just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Krista Boyer, 36, is charged with obstructing a peace officer and possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000. Stephanie Chambers, 32, is charged with breaching probation. Both are from Kingston.

Both were released and are to appear in court July 15.

Arrested, not charged

Belleville police arrested a 26-year-old man Friday night for breaching the peace after they received a report of a disturbance at an east-end address.

The call came at about 9:17 p.m., police stated. They added a man was “escalating the situation with another resident in the home.”

They later released the arrested man unconditionally.

Woman injured, man charged

A Belleville man is facing multiple charges in connection with serious injuries to a woman Friday in Trenton.