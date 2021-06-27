Police briefs

Police attended Cannifton Road at 4:35 p.m. Saturday regarding a male who appeared intoxicated riding a bike in traffic. Upon arrival, police learned the male had spat at a driver and attempted to attack him with a guitar. Police located the male, 47-year-old John Oickle of Belleville, and arrested him. Oickle was charged with one count of assault and later released with a court date of Aug 12.

City police attended a Benjamin Street address at 3:30 a.m. Saturday regarding a stolen vehicle. Police were advised the vehicle in question was taken from where it was parked sometime after 7 p.m. on Friday. The vehicle is a white 2018 Hyundai Elantra with a licence plate of CLPB 647. There is a teal sticker with the word “love” on the trunk. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Belleville Police Service.

Calls for assistance

Belleville Police Service responded to 78 calls from Friday at 5 a.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m.

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

City police officers were called to a Sidney Street address Friday at 3:20 p.m. regarding a male who was breaching his release conditions. Officer learned that 35-year-old Belleville resident was on a release order with several conditions. Police approached the male to place him under arrest however he ran from police and after a brief foot pursuit the male was apprehended. The male was on a release order for a charge of break and enter. He was charged with four counts of failing to comply with a release order and held for a bail hearing June 28.

Arrested on Warrants

An officer was on foot patrol in the downtown core around 11:20 p.m. Friday evening when he observed a male who was wanted on warrants for mischief. The officer approached the male, confirmed that he was 35-year-old Eugene Dobratz and placed him under arrest on the strength of the warrant. Mr. Dobratz was wanted for and occurrence that occurred on June 15. The male was held for a bail hearing on June 28th, 2021.

Domestic Assault

Friday at 9:53 am officers were called to a west-end residence regarding a domestic dispute. Officers arrived on scene and received information that a 25-year-old male had assaulted his girlfriend. The male was arrested for one count of domestic assault and released on an officer in charge undertaking with strict conditions. A few hours later police were advised that the male had breach his release conditions by returning to his address. The male was taken into custody a second time for breaching his release conditions, and held for a bail hearing June 28.