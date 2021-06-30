Police briefs
Car taken, then found
Police in Belleville continue to investigate the case of a car they say was stolen from Belleville and later recovered in Napanee.
Someone at a business on Dundas Street East reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday the theft of a 2009 Volkswagen Golf. Ontario Provincial Police found the car in Napanee later in the day.
One person was in custody, Belleville police added, but no further details were released.
Eight collisions
Police in Belleville dealt with eight traffic collisions between 5 a.m. Tuesday and the same time Wednesday, including one which caused injury.
Most of the collisions were minor, police stated, but a two-car incident at 3:11 p.m. near Belleville General Hospital caused minor injuries to one person.
Details were not released.
Pier incident claims man’s life
A 63-year-old Belleville man died and a 36-year-old city woman sustained minor injuries after a car plunged off of Meyers Pier and into the Bay of Quinte early Monday.
City police found a vehicle drove onto the dock at about 4:22 p.m., striking several concrete barriers before entering the water.
The female occupant was treated at Belleville General Hospital and released.
Police recovered the vehicle and took it to police headquarters for further examination.
Officers ask witnesses and anyone with video of the incident to call them at 613-966-0882.
The investigation continues.
Robbery, weapons charges
One person faces multiple charges following a reported robbery Monday on Trenton’s Dundas Street West.
It happened at about 11:30 a.m. at a financial institution, Quinte West OPP Const. Maggie Pickett wrote in a news release.
“Witnesses reported that a male entered the financial institution and demanded cash from the employees,” she wrote. “The suspect allegedly displayed a large edged weapon.
“No cash was surrendered to the suspect and the suspect fled on foot.”
Police soon arrested a man on Dundas and recovered a weapon.
No injuries were reported to police, Pickett added.
Ryan Hachey, 27, of no fixed address is charged with robbery with a weapon, threatening to damage property, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and breaching a probation order.
Hachey was held in custody and was to appear Tuesday for a bail hearing in Belleville’s Ontario Court of Justice.