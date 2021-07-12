Police briefs

Article content

On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Belleville Police attended the intersection of Pinnacle Street and Moira Street regarding a motorcycle which had struck a truck. The motorcyclist was transported to hospital with minor injuries and the motorcycle was not driveable. As a result of the investigation the 45-year-old motorcyclist was charged with failing to stop at a red-light contrary to section 144(18) of the highway traffic act.

Car accident

At 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Belleville Police attended the area of Bell Boulevard and North Front Street regarding a motor vehicle collision. One of the vehicles was not driveable and one of the drivers went to hospital with minor injuries. As a result of the investigation a 32-year-old Belleville Resident was charged with careless driving contrary to section 130 of the Highway Traffic Act.

Public intoxication

On Sunday at 7:15 p.m., Belleville Police attended the area of Bridge Street West and Cedar Street regarding a male who was throwing recycling boxes into the street. Officers located the male and determined he was heavily intoxicated. The 36-year-old Belleville resident was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place contrary to section 31(4) of the liquor license act. He is being held until sober.

Warrant arrest

On Saturday at 8 p.m., Belleville Police were called to a large disturbance involving 12-16 people in a west end housing complex court yard. Officers arrived on scene and were able to disperse the majority of the involved parties. Only minor injuries were reported and no charges were laid as a result of the disturbance. A highly intoxicated female was found on scene and was continuing to aggravate the situation. After multiple warnings the 30-year-old female was arrested and charged with being intoxicated in a common area contrary to section 31(4) of the Liquor license act. She was held until sober. During the same disturbance it was determined a male on scene was currently wanted on an outstanding committal warrant for Fraud Under X2 contrary to section 380(1)(b), Theft of a credit card contrary to section 342(1)(c), Possession and use of stolen credit card contrary to section 342(1)(c) of the Criminal Code. 50-year-old Brian Lawes of Belleville was arrested and held on the outstanding warrant.