Police briefs

At 4:20 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the city’s east end for a report of a minor vehicle collision with a residence. The vehicle was then reported to departing the scene and upon police stopping and investigating the traffic compliant, 64-year-old Deseronto resident Paul Rioux was arrested for impaired operation. Rioux was further charged with driving while prohibited and several Highway Traffic Act offences. Rioux was released on an undertaking with a court date of Aug. 5

Arrest on warrants

In the early evening Saturday, police were called to the east end of the city regarding a male causing a disturbance outside a residence. After police received the identity of the suspect, 33-year-old Belleville resident Justin Minaker was arrested at 7:35 p.m. on a warrant held by Belleville Police Service. Minaker was held for a show cause hearing on Sunday.

Breach of release order

On July 16 at 7:10 p.m., police were called to a residence in the west end of the city regarding a domestic disturbance. The complainant was aware of the male in the residence who was on a court- ordered release with conditions not to be at that specific address or in the presence of the female who lived there. Once officers arrived and investigated the breach, a 22-year-old male from Ottawa was arrested for two counts of fail to comply with release order and one count of resist peace officer. The male was held for a show cause hearing on Saturday.

Road closed

On Friday at 9:45 p.m., police were called to the east end of the city regarding a single motor vehicle collision. Two occupants sustained injuries, one serious but non-life threatening, and both were transported to the hospital. A portion of an east end highway was closed for several hours due to Belleville Police Traffic Unit reconstruction and evidence collection. The investigation is still ongoing but the highway is open again.