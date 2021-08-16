Police briefs
Public intoxication charges
Belleville issued fines for public intoxication on Sunday to two men.
Police went to an east-end location at about 6:30 p.m. after someone reported a man had nearly been struck by a vehicle. Police found a man whom they described as heavily intoxicated by alcohol; they stated they arrested him for his own safety.
The 35-year-old city resident was later released.
In a separate case, police responded at 10:30 p.m. to a report of a man who’d fallen from a bicycle. They arrested a 28-year-old city man for his own safety. He, too, was later released.
Teens charged
Belleville police have charged two teenagers with property-related offences following a reported break-and-enter early Monday in the city’s east end.
Officers responding to a report of a break-and-enter in progress stated two people entered a home by breaking a window, then stole property.
Police charged a 13-year-old girl with possessing stolen property and a 17-year-old boy with breaking and entering, possessing stolen property, and mischief. Both were later released and are to appear Oct. 19 in court.
Canoeist rescued
A helicopter crew from CFB Trenton rescued an injured canoeist Saturday north of Barrie.
Ontario Provincial Police contacted Trenton’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre when difficult terrain prevented local emergency services from reaching the person, Trenton’s Capt. Andrea McKinley wrote in a news release.
The centre’s staff dispatched CH-146 Griffon helicopters from 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron. The crew airlifted the canoeist from an area along the Nottawasaga River; the person was then transferred to Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment.
No further details of the incident were released.
Unlawfully in a home
Police in Belleville have charged a woman after they say homeowners returned home to find someone in their house.
Officers received a call at 8:30 p.m. Saturday from residents of John Street. They arrested a woman nearby.
Kristine Wendling, 33, is charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling. She was released pending a court appearance Oct. 21.
Possession of plates
A complaint about an erratic driver has led to a charge against a Belleville man.
The call to police came at 10:05 p.m. Friday, police reported. They soon located a vehicle and driver at Riverside Park and stated the vehicle’s licence plates were found to have been stolen.
Brody Vanslyck, 18, is charged with possessing property obtained by crime. He was released pending an appearance in court Oct. 18.
Domestic mischief charge
A Belleville man faces three charges following a domestic-related incident in the city Friday afternoon.
In a news release, police stated they received a call at 3:05 p.m. from a man who claimed his ex-partner had run over his foot with her vehicle “after a heated exchange over property.”
Police had also received a call from the woman, whose version of event differed.
Officers went to the man’s apartment and obtained video footage from a nearby business; they added it showed the altercation.
“Police observed that the male had jumped on the hood of the female’s vehicle, and when she stopped, he grabbed her phone and broke it on the ground,” the release stated.
Police spoke with the man, adding he was at first uncooperative “when confronted with the true version of the events” but “then agreed” to surrender to them.
A 33-year-old man now faces two counts of domestic mischief and one count of disobeying a court order.
He was released and is to appear Sept. 27 in court. His name was not released in order to protect the woman’s identity.
Missing man located
A man reported missing from the Barrie area was found in Belleville Saturday.
Belleville police took a noon-hour call about a man who had driven off of the road while on Dundas Street West.
Police found a man driving slowly on Dundas and stopped him.
While speaking with the 90-year-old, police discovered he had been reported missing and was confused about where he was.
“The man’s family was contacted, and police took him for coffee while arrangements were made to have him picked up,” police wrote in a news release.
Domestic-related charges
Central Hastings OPP have laid several charges against a Trent Hills man in connection with a reported assault Friday night in Stirling-Rawdon.
Police responded to a complaint at 9:20 p.m. and arrested a man.
He’s charged with two counts of assault, one count of mischief, and five counts of failing to comply with an order.
He was held for bail and later released; his next court appearance is Sept. 13 in Belleville.