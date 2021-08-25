Police briefs

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Belleville Police are investigating an incident that took place Saturday August 21st 2021 between 11:00 p.m. and 12:00 am in the area of Front Street and Bridge Street. Emergency crews attended just before midnight and transported a female to Belleville General Hospital for medical care. Anyone with information or who might have been present while Emergency crews attended are asked to contact the Belleville Police Service, Criminal Investigations Division (613) 966-0882 ext 4159.

Domestic and breach

On Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. officers responded to an apartment building on the West Hill in regards to a dispute. Investigation revealed that a 56-year-old Belleville woman had assaulted another person. She was arrested and was scheduled for a bail hearing on charges of assault and breach of a peace bond.

Motorcycle stolen

Police officers attended an address on Wright Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday after it was reported that an unknown person had stolen a 2006 Harley Davidson custom motorcycle from the driveway overnight. Anyone with information about this occurrence is encouraged to call Const. Dan Hounslow (613) 966-0882 ext 4012 or CrimeStoppers.