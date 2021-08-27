Police briefs

Officers were called to an east-end establishment around 4 p.m. Thursday regarding a female party causing a disturbance. Officers attended and learned that the female party in question was harassing staff and refusing to leave. As a result, a 33-year-old Belleville woman was taken into custody for causing a disturbance contrary to section 175(1) of the Criminal Code. The accused will not be identified as she was released from custody a short-time later, and will face no charges pending further investigation.

Assault charge

Belleville Police attended a call for assistance at 1 p.m. Thursday regarding a male causing a disturbance. During the investigation, it was learned that a male party had assaulted another individual. As a result, police arrested a 49-year-old male for assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code. The accused, whose name will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim, was held for a bail hearing set for Friday.

Break and enter

City police were asked to attend a west-end property at 6 p.m. Thursday to investigate a break and enter. Through investigation, officers learned that entry was gained into the residence and a number of electronic devices were stolen. Police continue to investigate; anyone with information is asked to contact the Belleville Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

Police busy

City police report a fairly steady 24-hour period ending at 5 a.m. Friday with officers responding to 80 calls. Police did respond to several incidents that ended peacefully with police intervention. Incidents included noise complaints, numerous disturbances, domestics, suspicious persons and vehicles, traffic complaints, neighbour and family disputes, and calls to assist ambulance.