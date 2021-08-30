Police briefs: 401 reopens after fatal collision east of Napanee

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

A Quebec woman has died and two others have been injured in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401’s westbound lands just west of Camden East.

It happened at about 2 a.m. Monday, Lennox and Addington County OPP reported. One vehicle rolled just west of the County Road 4 exit.

The 20-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police added her name was not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Two people were taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed as local officers and OPP technical collision investigators examined the scene; three lanes reopened before 10 a.m. and all were open by noon Monday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

Arrested on warrants

Belleville police have arrested three people wanted on warrants in separate cases.

An officer on patrol at 2:30 a.m. Monday saw a man walking on an Octavia Street sidewalk. Upon recognizing the man, the officer conducted a record check which showed the man was wanted for one count of mischief under $5,000 and two counts of breaching probation, police reported.

Josh Parks, 36, of Belleville was arrested and later released with a court date of Sept. 30.

Police on patrol Saturday in the west end noticed a man at 4 p.m. whom they believed to be wanted.

Dale Green, 46, was arrested on warrants for failing to attend court, two counts of failing to comply with a release order, assault, and theft under $5,000.