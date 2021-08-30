Police briefs: 401 reopens after fatal collision east of Napanee
Fatal collision
A Quebec woman has died and two others have been injured in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401’s westbound lands just west of Camden East.
It happened at about 2 a.m. Monday, Lennox and Addington County OPP reported. One vehicle rolled just west of the County Road 4 exit.
The 20-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police added her name was not being released pending notification of next of kin.
Two people were taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed as local officers and OPP technical collision investigators examined the scene; three lanes reopened before 10 a.m. and all were open by noon Monday.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.
Arrested on warrants
Belleville police have arrested three people wanted on warrants in separate cases.
An officer on patrol at 2:30 a.m. Monday saw a man walking on an Octavia Street sidewalk. Upon recognizing the man, the officer conducted a record check which showed the man was wanted for one count of mischief under $5,000 and two counts of breaching probation, police reported.
Josh Parks, 36, of Belleville was arrested and later released with a court date of Sept. 30.
Police on patrol Saturday in the west end noticed a man at 4 p.m. whom they believed to be wanted.
Dale Green, 46, was arrested on warrants for failing to attend court, two counts of failing to comply with a release order, assault, and theft under $5,000.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing Sunday.
And on Friday, police responding to a complaint of a disturbance at a north-end business parking lot at 12:30 p.m. located a man near the scene.
John Oickle, 47, of Belleville was arrested on warrants for failing to attend court, two counts of failing to attend for fingerprinting, mischief under $5,000 and assault.
He was released and is to appear Sept. 30 in court.
Tools taken
Belleville police are looking for at least one person in connection with the reported theft of a large number of tools Sunday from a Johnson Street property.
It’s believed the tools were taken between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. from a shed, police stated.
They added one person believed to be involved was a thin female of average height with long blonde hair in a ponytail and wearing a backpack and a sweater.
Traffic charge
Police in Belleville have charged a Kitchener motorcyclist with driving while suspended after a traffic stop on Highway 37 near Blessington Road.
Police charged a 47-year-old person; they do not normally release the names of people charged with provincial offences. The man is to appear Nov. 8 in court.
More tools taken
Belleville police are asking for the public’s help in solving a reported theft of tools from a Foxboro business.
The case was reported to officers at 7:30 a.m. Friday by a business owner who said three of the company’s vans had been entered sometime after 5 p.m. Thursday and before 6:20 a.m. Friday.
Multiple power tools and hand tools were taken; brand names included Milwaukee and Bosch.
Most of the power tools and batteries were marked with the initials “E.M.” or “Oasis” written on them.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-966-0882 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.