Police briefs
Impaired charges
A Belleville resident faces impaired-driving charges after a complaint Wednesday morning about a motorcyclist’s near-collision with a pedestrian and her dog.
City police reported receiving a complaint at 10:30 a.m. from an East Hill housing complex. Police arrested a man nearby.
Terry Miller, 26, is charged with impaired driving and driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol content. He was released and is to appear Sept. 16 in court.
Intoxication arrest
Belleville police arrested a 48-year-old city man for public intoxication Wednesday evening.
A 6 p.m. report of a disturbance at a West Park Village address brought police to the area; they took one man into custody.
He remained in a police cell until sober, police stated. They do not normally release the names of those charged with provincial offences.
Lengthy bail docket
Four separate Belleville, including an assault complaint and a knife-related scare, resulted in as many arrests on Wednesday night.
Belleville Police Sgt. Brad Stitt described the results of the night as “bail hearings galore,” with three calls for service occurring within 45 minutes.
Prince Edward County OPP transferred a woman into city officers’ custody at 6:30 p.m. Wanted on a charges of failing to comply with court orders, the 24-year-old – as with the other three people arrested that night – was held in custody for a bail hearing Thursday in Belleville.
Police received a report at 10 p.m. about a man “acting out” on Coleman Street, Stitt wrote in a news release. Police arrested a 36-year-old man.
“While in police custody the male attempted to fight officers and was pepper sprayed. The man has a bail hearing today on two counts of breach of probation,” Stitt wrote in Thursday’s release.
And at 10:20 p.m., a report of a woman “armed with a knife” brought officers and a police dog to the Quinte Mall.
“Officers deescalated the situation and the female dropped the knife,” Stitt wrote. “No injuries were reported.”
Officers also dealt with a report at 10:45 p.m. of an assault at an east-end location; Stitt noted minor injuries were reported. They charged a 21-year-old Belleville man with domestic assault.
No names of the arrested people were released, which is common practice when charges have yet to be laid formally at a person’s first court appearance.
Charges after RIDE check
A resident of Shannonville faces several charges – but none related to impaired driving – following a check under the Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere campaign.
Police doing RIDE checks just before 2 a.m. Thursday on County Road 49 in Sophiasburgh Ward discovered a motorist was prohibited from driving, Const. Aaron Miller reported.
Allan Laidley, 38, is now charged with possessing break-in tools, four counts of breaching probation, and seven counts of driving while prohibited.
He was held in custody pending a bail hearing Thursday in Belleville.
Tip leads to charges
A Quinte West resident is to appear Sept. 16 in Belleville court after being charged early Thursday with impaired driving.
A motorist flagged down officers on patrol at about 1:30 a.m. to report a vehicle “swerving all over the road,” Const. Devin Leeworthy wrote in a news release.
Police stopped a vehicle on Rivers Drive near McGill Avenue and conducted an alcohol-screening test. An arrest followed.
Noemie Lebel, 25, is charged with impaired driving and driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit. Lebel was released with 90-day licence suspension. Police impounded the vehicle for seven days.