Police briefs: B&E charge; arrested on warrants

Belleville police have charged a Trenton man with breaking and entering and breaching probation in connection with an investigation Wednesday in Belleville’s west end.

Police responding to a 9 a.m. report of a possible break-and-enter soon located and arrested a 38-year-old man, a news release stated. His name was not released to protect the identity of the complainant.

He was held in custody pending a court appearance later in the day.

Arrested on warrants

Belleville police on Wednesday arrested two people wanted on warrants in separate matters.

Officers on general patrol in the west end at 7 p.m. noticed a woman walking nearby and recognized her as being wanted on three warrants, a news release stated.

Kendal Dupuis, 28, of Belleville was arrested and held in custody for a bail hearing Thursday.

City officers also received a complaint about a man who they were told was yelling at others. Police, upon arrival, found the man to be wanted.

Bradley Carleton, 29, of Belleville was arrested and held in custody pending a bail hearing Thursday.