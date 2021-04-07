Police briefs: Theft cases, drug charges, more

Article content

Man sought after theft report

Belleville police are asking for the public’s help in solving a reported break-and-enter case.

Police said a man entered a home on Plaza Square at about 3 p.m. while the owner was outside. Several undisclosed items were taken, police stated.

They described the man as being 30 to 40 years old with a heavier build. He was wearing a white T-shirt bearing an image of a bird, a black jacket with red hood strings, and a black bandana with a lighter-coloured pattern.

Anyone with information should call Const. Hart at 613-966-0882 ext. 4219 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Disturbances end in charges

Separate complaints of disturbances in Belleville Tuesday evening led to charges against two city men.

The first complaint to city police came at 5:30 p.m. from South Front Street. Police reported a man entered a building’s front foyer and behaved erratically and was verbally abusive toward the occupants.