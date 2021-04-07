Police briefs: Theft cases, drug charges, more
Man sought after theft report
Belleville police are asking for the public’s help in solving a reported break-and-enter case.
Police said a man entered a home on Plaza Square at about 3 p.m. while the owner was outside. Several undisclosed items were taken, police stated.
They described the man as being 30 to 40 years old with a heavier build. He was wearing a white T-shirt bearing an image of a bird, a black jacket with red hood strings, and a black bandana with a lighter-coloured pattern.
Anyone with information should call Const. Hart at 613-966-0882 ext. 4219 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Disturbances end in charges
Separate complaints of disturbances in Belleville Tuesday evening led to charges against two city men.
The first complaint to city police came at 5:30 p.m. from South Front Street. Police reported a man entered a building’s front foyer and behaved erratically and was verbally abusive toward the occupants.
Police charged a 41-year-old man with causing a disturbance and two counts of breaching probation.
And at 9 p.m., police received a complaint about a disruptive situation between neighbours.
An agitated man had caused mischief, police reported; they added he resisted arrest, damaging a police vehicle in the process.
Police charged a 27-year-old man with two counts of mischief and one count of resisting a peace officer.
Both men were held in custody pending a bail hearing Wednesday. Their names were not released pending the hearing.
Drug charges laid
Quinte West OPP have charged two men with drug offences resulting from a traffic stop Monday in Trenton.
Police stated officers stopped a vehicle at 9:30 a.m. on Dundas Street East after believing the driver had been talking on a mobile phone.
They then learned the driver’s licence was suspended and arrested him for driving while suspended. A search of the vehicle led to a seizure of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cash and drug paraphernalia, police added.
Michael Steacy, 40, of Napanee and Kristoffer Gardiner, 30, of Quinte West are each charged with three counts of possession a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking plus breaching probation and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
Steacy is also charged with driving while suspended and driving with a handheld communication device.
Both were held pending a bail hearing Tuesday in Belleville.
Vermilyea patrols ahead
Police in Quinte West are conducting focused patrols of Vermilyea Road in an attempt to reduce speeding.
They’ll be watching traffic between Sidney Street North and Wallbridge-Loyalist Road until April 14.
Police remind drivers to obey speed limits for the safety of all.
Tools taken
Prince Edward OPP are asking for the public’s help in solving the reported theft of tools from a Picton building.
A building on Main Street was entered during the night of March 30, police announced Tuesday. The case was reported just after 3:30 p.m. March 31.
Hand tools and small power tools were removed, police stated.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or to make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or http://www.crimestoppersquinte.ca.
They also remind residents to watch for and report suspicious activity to police.
Driving charges laid
A Prince Edward County resident faces two driving-related charges after a traffic stop Saturday on Loyalist Parkway in Picton.
The stop occurred at 7:30 p.m., police reported Tuesday.
Evan Belanger, 28, is charged with driving while prohibited and driving while suspended.
Belanger was released from custody and is to appear April 28 in Picton court. Police impounded the vehicle for 45 days.