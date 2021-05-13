Police briefs: breaching the peace; motorcyclist injured

Article content

Breaching the peace

Belleville police arrested a 32-year-old city woman early Thursday for breaching the peace after complaints about disruptive behaviour at a north-end apartment building.

Police stated they received three calls about someone yelling in a hallway and banging on doors, with the latest call coming at 12:58 a.m.

Though they arrested a woman, she was later released unconditionally.

It was a relatively busy 24-hour period for city officers, with 76 calls between 5 a.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.

Police also charged two residents with public intoxication in separate incidents. A 62-year-old man was arrested at Zwick’s Centennial Parks at 8:33 p.m. and a 45-year-old man in the east end at 6:51 p.m. Both were arrested for their own safety and later released, police said. Police do not normally release the names of those charged with provincial offences.

Motorcyclist injured

A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Wednesday after an apparent single-vehicle collision in Trent Hills.

Emergency services got the call at 6:50 p.m. Northumberland OPP reported the bike left County Road 25 near County Road 24. They stated Thursday it’s believed no other vehicles were involved, but the crash remained under investigation by OPP technical collision investigators.

No further information was released.