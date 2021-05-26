Police briefs: break-ins reported; lighters taken
Article content
Break and enter charges
A Belleville man faces two charges stemming from a complaint Tuesday from residents of Moira Street West.
Police briefs: break-ins reported; lighters taken Back to video
Police reported a man entered a home at 5:30 p.m. and was confronted by the homeowners, then left only to be arrested nearby.
A 25-year-old man is now charged with breaking and entering and breaching probation. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing Wednesday. His name was withheld pending formal laying of the charges in court.
And in Prince Edward County, OPP officers responded at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to a reported break-and-enter at a Consecon home.
Police found no intruder at the scene, but with the aid of the OPP east region canine unit and emergency response team, they soon made an arrest.
Kevin Cook, 52, of Prince Edward County is charged with breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Cook was held in custody for a bail hearing Wednesday in Belleville.
Advertisement
Article content
Alarm triggered, man charged
Police in Belleville have charged a city man after a resident reporting hearing an alarm in the Parkdale neighbourhood.
City police reported receiving the call at 6:18 a.m.
Police said they then found a man in a home.
Ibrahim Muhia, 25, is charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling. He was released and is to appear July 15 in court.
Lighters taken, person sought
Belleville police are looking for man whom they say took $100 worth of Bic lighters from a store Tuesday evening.
Police said they received a report at 4:48 p.m. in which the caller said a man entered a store on Bridge Street West and departed with the lighters.
He was described as being white, wearing tan boots, a black baseball hat with white on it, a light-blue T-shirt, and blue jeans. He was carrying a black bag.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information should call police at 613-966-0882 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).