Police briefs: break-ins reported; lighters taken

Break and enter charges

A Belleville man faces two charges stemming from a complaint Tuesday from residents of Moira Street West.

Police reported a man entered a home at 5:30 p.m. and was confronted by the homeowners, then left only to be arrested nearby.

A 25-year-old man is now charged with breaking and entering and breaching probation. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing Wednesday. His name was withheld pending formal laying of the charges in court.

And in Prince Edward County, OPP officers responded at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to a reported break-and-enter at a Consecon home.

Police found no intruder at the scene, but with the aid of the OPP east region canine unit and emergency response team, they soon made an arrest.

Kevin Cook, 52, of Prince Edward County is charged with breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Cook was held in custody for a bail hearing Wednesday in Belleville.