Police briefs: Fraud foiled; collision

Store owner foils fraud

Police in Picton are crediting a local grocer with foiling an attempt to defraud a local senior via a gift-card scam.

It happened Tuesday, when an older shopper at Andrew and Emily’s No Frills tried to purchase several gift cards, Prince Edward County OPP Const. Aaron Miller wrote Friday in a news release.

The transaction caught the attention of store co-owner Andrew Januszkiewicz, Miller added, who began asking questions and learned “the gift cards were to be sent in exchange for computer repairs.”

Fraudsters often demand payment in gift cards.

Januszkiewicz explained the situation to the customer, averting the scam.

Miller thanked the grocer “for preventing this fraud attempt.

“This highlights the importance of store owners and employees to also be aware of frauds and scams to help avoid further victimization,” Miller wrote.

This month the OPP are focusing on fraud prevention.