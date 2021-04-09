Police briefs: Friday (Updated 10:17 a.m.)
Person sought after man injured
Central Hastings OPP are asking for help in solving a reported assault in Marmora.
It happened at about 11:15 p.m. April 5 on Forsyth Street, police stated Friday, when an unknown person assaulted a 32-year-old man, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.
No further details were immediately available Friday. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or 613-473-3234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.crimestoppersquinte.ca.
Trailer fire
Belleville police are looking for tips in the case of a trailer fire Thursday night on Bell Boulevard.
It was reported at 8:26 a.m. Thursday. A trailer parked at the rear loading area of a business was set ablaze, causing significant damage to its interior, police stated.
Anyone with information should call police at 613-966-0882.
Revealing tattoo
Police in Belleville have arrested a man who was wanted for failing to appear in court.
They reported noticing a man at 11:05 a.m. and stopped to speak with him and added he provided a false name.
“Police were able to positively identify the male’s true identity as he had his name tattooed on his forearm,” Sgt. Kyle King wrote in a news release.
Bradley Hamilton-Proud, 24, was arrested and held for a bail hearing Friday.
Lock your vehicle
Belleville police have issued yet another reminder to lock vehicles and remove valuables from them after cash and credit cards were taken from a vehicle on Bogart Crescent.
A homeowner called police at 2:33 p.m. Thursday to report someone entered the vehicle during the previous night.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-966-0882.
Drug charges
Quinte West OPP have charged a man with drug offences and more.
Officers with the detachment’s community street crime unit made an arrest at 8:45 p.m. April 7 as they investigated multiple suspected drug deals, Const. Devin Leeworthy reported. They also seized suspected fentanyl clonazepam pills and cash during the arrest on Trenton’s Marmora Street.
A search of a motel room yielded suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Gavin Galbraith, 24, of Quinte West is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, breaching probation, and possession of property obtained by crime.
Galbraith was released and is to appear May 13 in Belleville court.
Two charged after complaint
Quinte West OPP have charged two people – one with trespassing, the other with breaching a release order – after an April 7 complaint.
Someone called police at about 8:25 p.m. and claimed a person was looking into the windows of a home on Meyers Creek Road, police reported.
Police located two people nearby but found no break-and-enter had occurred.
A 37-year-old Belleville man received a ticket for trespassing; police do not usually release the names of people charged with provincial offences.
Stephanie McKenna, 30, of the Town of The Blue Mountains, Ont. is charged with breaching a release order.
McKenna was held for a bail hearing the following day in Belleville. The result was not released.