Police briefs: Friday (Updated 10:17 a.m.)

Person sought after man injured

Central Hastings OPP are asking for help in solving a reported assault in Marmora.

It happened at about 11:15 p.m. April 5 on Forsyth Street, police stated Friday, when an unknown person assaulted a 32-year-old man, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.

No further details were immediately available Friday. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or 613-473-3234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.crimestoppersquinte.ca.

Trailer fire

Belleville police are looking for tips in the case of a trailer fire Thursday night on Bell Boulevard.

It was reported at 8:26 a.m. Thursday. A trailer parked at the rear loading area of a business was set ablaze, causing significant damage to its interior, police stated.

Anyone with information should call police at 613-966-0882.