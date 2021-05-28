Police briefs: Friday
Impaired charge
A Quinte West resident is to appear in Belleville court June 10 after being charged in Trenton with an alcohol-related driving offence.
Quinte West OPP reported observing a vehicle moving erratically on Bay Street and Dundas Street East at about 8 p.m. Police stopped the vehicle, “spoke with the driver and observed signs of alcohol consumption,” Const. Devin Leeworthy wrote in a news release.
Police arrested one person following a roadside test; more testing was then completed at the police station.
Kimberly Silke, 58, of Quinte West is charged with driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit. Silke was released with a 90-day licence suspension. Police impounded the vehicle for seven days.
“If you suspect that someone is driving or is about to drive impaired, call 911 and report it,” Leeworthy wrote. “You may save a life.”
Drug charges
Two people from Quinte West face drug charges after an OPP investigation in the area.
Officers from the community street crime units of the Quinte West and Central Hastings detachments, joined by the emergency response and canine units, converged at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday on a home on Loyalist Parkway.
They reported seizing suspected cocaine and psilocybin worth a total of $44,000 plus drug paraphernalia and Canadian cash.
Samantha Hazelton, 31, and Sean Sullivan, 35, are each charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and once count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,0000.
Both here held for a bail hearing Friday.
Family dispute
Belleville police intervened in a family dispute Thursday night but laid no charges.
Police received a call at 9:53 p.m. and reported arriving at an undisclosed east-end location and defusing a tense situation. One person agreed to leave for the rest of the night, police stated.