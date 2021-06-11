





Photo by Luke Hendry / Postmedia Network

Article content Dispute defused A dispute Thursday at a Belleville business ended without charges after police mediated the situation. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police briefs: Friday Back to video Police reported receiving a call at 3:19 p.m. from staff of the business who said a woman involved in a disturbance there. The woman “became abusive to staff during a procedure,” Sgt. Kosta Brindakis wrote in a news release. “The argument escalated when she was advised she would be charged a cancellation fee. “She uttered some veiled threats which caused staff to call the police.” After police intervention, the 29-year-old left the premises, Brindakis added. Mischief charge A 19-year-old Belleville man has a repair bill but won’t face charges after a vehicle’s rear window was broken Thursday evening. Police were called to Russell Street at 6:12 p.m. They reported a man had been drinking and smashed the window. The man, after a discussion, agreed to pay for the damage and police took no further action.

Article content B&E case Prince Edward OPP have charged a Kingston resident with several offences resulting from a reported break-and-enter Thursday in Picton. After police received a tip about a break-and-enter in progress on Inkerman Avenue, officers with the patrol, emergency response and canine units went to the address. They arrested one person and said another fled the scene. Robyn Kennedy, 38, is charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and two counts of breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offense. Kennedy was released and is to appear July 28 in Picton’s Ontario Court of Justice. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122. Those who want to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward. Rules apply to off-roaders An increase in complaints about off-road vehicles has led to Prince Edward County OPP reminding drivers of those vehicles that they’re not exempt from related laws. Both the Highway Traffic Act, which covers such infractions as careless driving and performing stunts, and the Off Road Vehicles Act apply to those operators, Const. Aaron Miller wrote in a news release. He added the complaints received have included those in the Milford area. People as young as 12 may, in certain circumstances, drive an off-road vehicle. But there are “inherent risks” involved and it should be done cautiously, Miller wrote.

Article content “To operate an ORV on a highway, the operator must be at least sixteen years of age with a valid driver’s licence. In addition, anyone operating an ORV on a trail or highway must obey the appropriate laws, including wearing a helmet, having registration and proof of insurance.” He advised operators to know speed limits for those vehicles and to be familiar with local regulations, including Millennium Trail restrictions. “Remember – there is zero tolerance for alcohol for novice drivers,” Miller noted. “Prince Edward County OPP will be conducting ongoing patrols in the area to ensure compliance.” Drug charges laid Police in Quinte West have charged four residents and seized several substances in the latest drug investigation in the city. Officers with several area OPP units searched two homes on Whites Road starting at 6 a.m. Thursday. They arrested four people and seized suspected MDMA, or ecstasy, cocaine, hydromorphone and oxycodone pills, plus drug paraphernalia, Canadian cash and a nine-millimetre handgun, Const. Devin Leeworthy reported. Richard Casselman, 58, Sharon Casselman, 54, Katie Casselman, 20, and Tracey Theodore, 18, are each charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; careless storage of a firearm; unauthorized possession of a weapon; and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Richard Casselman is also charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition while prohibited. He and Sharon Casselman were released and are to appear in Belleville court July 12.

Article content Katie Casselman is further charged with two counts of breaching probation. Theodore is charged with breaching a release order. Both were held for bail hearings on Thursday. Boater charged A Prince Edward County man faces numerous charged after police spotted people on Bald Head Beach. The area is a national wildlife area; entry is prohibited. Marine officers from Prince Edward County and Quinte West OPP were patrolling Wellers Bay June 6 when they saw people on the beach. They spoke to a man and reported he provided false identification. Michael Shepherd, 58, is charged with obstructing a peace officer, failing to have proof of competency aboard a pleasure craft, operating an unlicensed pleasure craft, operating a non-human-powered pleasure craft without prescribed safety equipment, and entering prohibited premises. Shepherd was released and is to appear July 12 in Picton’s Ontario Court of Justice. Police remind boaters not to enter the national wildlife area.

