Police briefs: Friday
Driver sought
Belleville police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a vehicle which they say collided with a motorcycle June 9 in the city’s east end.
The collision between a light-coloured Ford Escape and a black motorcycle happened at about 8 a.m. in an eastbound lane of Dundas Street East near Farley Avenue, police reported.
Sgt. David Johnson reported police are asking independent witnesses and anyone with dashboard camera recordings of the incident to come forward.
Those with information should write to acrawford@police.belleville.on.ca
Breach, threat charges
A 77-year-old man spent Thursday night in a Belleville police cell after being arrested on a warrant and later charged with threatening police.
Police reported stopping a vehicle at 1 p.m. in the east end; they stated it was driven by a man wanted on a charge of breaching probation. After police arrested a man at the scene, he threatened to kill the officers, police stated.
The man is now charged with two counts of breaching probation and one count of uttering a death threat. His name was not released pending a bail hearing Friday.
Public intoxication charge
Belleville police charged a 29-year-old Belleville man Thursday night with public intoxication after a disturbance at a west-end home.
Police responded at 9 p.m. to a complaint about a man said to be “throwing items around a family member’s residence while intimidating the occupants,” Sgt. David Johnson wrote in a news release.
Officers found a man on the street outside the home; Johnson described him as being “highly intoxicated and aggressive.”
Police arrested the man and held him in custody until he was sober.