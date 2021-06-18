Police briefs: Friday

Article content

Driver sought

Belleville police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a vehicle which they say collided with a motorcycle June 9 in the city’s east end.

The collision between a light-coloured Ford Escape and a black motorcycle happened at about 8 a.m. in an eastbound lane of Dundas Street East near Farley Avenue, police reported.

Sgt. David Johnson reported police are asking independent witnesses and anyone with dashboard camera recordings of the incident to come forward.

Those with information should write to acrawford@police.belleville.on.ca

Breach, threat charges

A 77-year-old man spent Thursday night in a Belleville police cell after being arrested on a warrant and later charged with threatening police.

Police reported stopping a vehicle at 1 p.m. in the east end; they stated it was driven by a man wanted on a charge of breaching probation. After police arrested a man at the scene, he threatened to kill the officers, police stated.