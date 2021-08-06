Police briefs: Friday

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The investigation into the sudden death Wednesday of a 36-year-old Belleville woman has ruled the cause of death was not suspicious, city police say.

Emergency services responded at about 11:47 a.m. to a report of a death on Moira Street West. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene; a coroner attended. Belleville detectives and forensic identification officers investigated.

A post-mortem examination was later performed. No cause of death was released.

“The death is not considered suspicious,” Sgt. Kosta Brindakis wrote Friday in a news release.

“Police have since released the scene.

“The Belleville Police Service would like to thank members of the public who called with information regarding this investigation.”

Breach charge

Police in Belleville have charged a man with breaching probation.

At about 5:32 p.m. Thursday, police received a call about someone acting suspiciously near the intersection of Front and Bridge Streets.

Police found a man whom they reported was under a probation order not to be on Front Street between Bridge and Victoria Avenue. They charged a 77-year-old man, holding him in custody until a bail hearing Friday. His name was not released pending the hearing.