Police briefs: Friday

Two Belleville residents face drug-related charges after city police spotted a car driving through the east end Thursday night with items on its roof.

It happened at 11:20 p.m., Acting Sgt. Eric Hadley wrote in a news release

“After the traffic stop of the vehicle to notify the driver, a quantity of drugs was observed in plain view of police,” Hadley wrote. “Upon further investigation, a large quantity of two other narcotics (was) located with a street value of over $2000, and a quantity of cash.” Police arrested the driver and a passenger.

Chelsey Collar, 28, is charged with four counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Paul Nixson, 33, is charged with the same counts plus possession of proceeds of crime and breaching a release order.

Both were released and are to appear Oct. 4 in court.

Mischief, probation charges

Police in Belleville have charged a city man after a complaint about someone trying to damage vehicles.

Someone contacted police at 3:45 p.m. Thursday about activity occurring in a public area of the city’s east end, police stated.

Police charged a 24-year-old man with two counts of mischief and one count of breaching probation.

His name was not released pending a bail hearing Friday.

Pedestrian struck, driver charged

One senior citizen was struck by a car Wednesday in downtown Trenton, leading to a traffic charge against another senior.

The car hit an 81-year-old man at the intersection of Dundas Street West and Fraser Park Drive at about 1:30 p.m., Quinte West OPP stated. The man sustained minor injuries but did not require transportation to hospital, police added.