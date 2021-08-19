Police briefs: missing child investigation; warrant arrests

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Belleville police are investigating a sighting of a child reported to be walking alone Tuesday near a wooded area in Thurlow Ward, but say no child has been reported missing to them or other police services in the area.

Napanee-based Ontario Provincial Police officers were dispatched at 8 p.m. to Highway 401 near Mitchell Road after someone reported seeing a blonde, roughly six-year-old boy standing in the ditch while wearing a yellow shirt and black shorts; the child then appeared to enter the woods.

“An extensive search of the area was completed by members of both the Ontario Provincial Police and the Belleville Police Service,” Belleville Police Staff Sgt. Mike Kiley wrote Thursday in a news release.

“The search included the use of K9 (a canine unit), helicopter, drone, and members of their emergency response teams.

Police also canvassed nearby homes.

“Police services in the surrounding areas have not received any recent reports of a missing child,” but city police continue to investigate, Kiley said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-966-0882 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Vehicle into building

No injuries were reported Wednesday after a vehicle collided with a business in Belleville’s north end.

It happened at about 9:15 p.m., city police stated. The building sustained damage to a window; the vehicle received minor damage.

No charges were laid because the incident occurred on private property, police added.