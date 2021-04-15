Police briefs: missing woman, drug seizure, more
Article content
Bancroft woman missing
Bancroft OPP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
Police briefs: missing woman, drug seizure, more Back to video
Hope Jemimah, also known as Hope Ogutu, 29, was last seen April 12 on Highway 118 near Cheddar Road in Highlands East. The area is west of the hamlet of Cardiff, southwest of Bancroft.
She was wearing a green knee-length jacket and seen standing next to her silver Mazda 2006 hatchback. She’s described as being 160 cm (five-feet-two-inches) tall, with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.
“It is believed she left her vehicle and could possibly be on foot,” Acting Sgt. Annie Collins of OPP east region headquarters wrote in a news release issued Wednesday.
Jemimah has ties to York Region, London and North Bay and enjoys camping, Collins added Thursday as the search continued.
Included in the police search were members of the OPP emergency response team, a helicopter, and an airborne drone.
Anyone who sees Jemimah or has information on her location should call police at 1-888-310-1122.
Advertisement
Article content
No injuries in collision
Belleville police charged a driver with making an unsafe turn Wednesday morning after a car and front-end loader collided on Avondale Road.
Police were dispatched to a construction zone at 7 a.m. No injuries were reported but the car could no longer be driven, police stated.
They charged the car’s driver with the provincial offence; police do not typically release the names of people given provincial offence notices.
Breach of release order
Police in Belleville have charged a city man with two counts of breaching a release order after a patrol officer stopped a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
The stop happened at 3 p.m. in the east end after the officer deemed the vehicle to be suspicious, police reported.
Police added the driver was subject to a court order related to outstanding sexual-assault charges, and two conditions of the order required the man to be under house arrest and avoid driving.
A 40-year-old man is now charged. Police held him in custody pending a bail hearing Thursday.
Two charged in cannabis operation
Police have seized an estimated $1.2 million worth of cannabis from a growing operation in Quinte West and charged two Markham residents.
Officers of the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team, along with Quinte West and emergency response team officers, searched a commercial property on Harrington Road at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. They reported finding more than 1,100 plants and about 71 lbs of dried cannabis.
Yi Li, 58, and Kongyong Ni, 34, are each charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting any cannabis plant at a place that is not their home and possessing cannabis for the purpose of sale.
Ni is also charged with two counts of breaching a release order. He was held in custody and was to appear Monday for a bail hearing in Belleville. The result was not released.
Li was released and is to appear in Belleville court May 31.