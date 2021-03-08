Police briefs: Monday
Impaired charge
Provincial police have charged a Tyendinaga Township resident following a single-vehicle collision Sunday morning on Melrose Road.
Police received a report of the collision at 7 a.m. They soon found a vehicle had entered a ditch and the driver had left the scene.
They later arrested a man.
Bradley Clarence Thomas Fox, 25, is charged with driving while impaired by alcohol and drug and driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit.
Fox was released and is to appear May 4 in Napanee’s Ontario Court of Justice. Fox’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven.
Phone theft reported
A store owner decided against charges in a case in which a mobile phone was taken from the building, Belleville police report.
Police received a complaint at 1:17 p.m. Sunday that two people had entered a North Front Street store and were believed to have removed a phone. Police located one person on North Front Street but noted the store owner opted not to pursue charges. Police took no further action.
Domestic-related assault charges
Two people face charges related to separate domestic situations last weekend in Belleville.
A Cobourg man will appear in court March 29 on several charges stemming from a Belleville case.
Police reported responding to a report of a dispute on North Park Street on Sunday and being told a man had assaulted his former common-law partner, causing a minor injury and damage inside a home.
A 45-year-old man is now charged with mischief, uttering threats and two counts of assault.
He was released pending the court appearance.
And at 10 p.m. Saturday, city police went to a Pine Street address, where they stated a woman said she’d been assaulted by her partner, who also broke her cell phone. The woman did not suffer a serious physical injury, police added.
Police charged a 30-year-old man with assault and mischief. He was held pending a court appearance via video on Sunday.
The names of both men were withheld to protect the woman’s identity.
Vehicle evades police
Belleville police are seeking public tips in a case of a car evading a police pursuit Saturday night.
Police reported trying to stop an older grey sedan following a traffic offence on North Front Street at 8:36 p.m., and that the vehicle sped away. Police lost sight of the car as it headed west on Dundas Street.
Its licence plates read ASPA 893.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-966-0882.