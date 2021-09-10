Police briefs
Missing person found
A person reported missing earlier this week in Lennox and Addington County has been found safe.
Provincial police announced Thursday evening they had located Miranda Hinds, 22. They thanked the public for providing tips in the case. No further details were released.
Five charged in drug case
Provincial police have charged five people, including two teenagers, with drug offences following an investigation in Trenton.
Officers searched a home on Baptiste Street in Trenton at 2 a.m. Thursday. They reported seizing suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, morphine, oxycodone, drug paraphernalia and cash.
They charged five people with three counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000.
Scott Comeau, 31, and Christopher Mathieu, 41, and a 16-year-old, all from Quinte West, and Diego Herrerra-Vega, 21, of North York were released pending court appearances. The adults are to appear Oct. 4 in Belleville court; the youth is to appear Oct. 5.
Camar Francis, 18, of North York also faces two more charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of breaching a release order. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing later that day.
Impaired charges
Area police have laid several impaired charges recently.
A 19-year-old man from Deseronto faces charges stemming from a collision early Friday in Belleville.
It happened at 12:14 a.m. in the west end, police stated, when a vehicle entering a driveway was “rammed from behind.” The second vehicle left the scene.
Police stopped a vehicle as it entered a business parking lot on North Front Street and soon arrested one person. Results of breath samples indicated alcohol in the person’s system were nearly twice the legal limit, police added.
Kayden Maracle is charged with impaired driving and driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit. He was released and is to appear Oct. 21 in court.
And in Prince Edward County, OPP officers made three alcohol-related arrests between Sept. 3 and Sept. 7.
Police responded at about 5 p.m. Sept. 7 to a report from an off-duty officer about a possibly-impaired driver on County Road 23 in Ameliasburgh Ward.
Police stopped a vehicle and issued a three-day licence suspension to a 28-year-old from Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. whom they also charged with careless driving. Police do not usually release the names of people charged with provincial offences.
Another tip on Sept. 4 at 8 a.m. brought police to the area around Sandbanks Provincial Park.
They charged Jerome Bedard-Renauld, 37, of Saint-Libore, Que. with driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs, driving while unlicensed, having care and control of a vehicle with an unsealed liquor container, and driving with cannabis readily available.
Bedard-Renauld was released with a 90-day licence suspension and a court date of Oct. 20 in Picton. Police impounded the vehicle for seven days.
The other arrest occurred at about 6 p.m. Sept. 3 after a collision on County Road 10. Hastings-Quinte paramedics took one person to hospital.
After further investigation, police charged Jay Prettie, 43, with driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs, driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit, and careless driving. Prettie was released with a court date of Sept. 29 in Picton and a 90-day licence suspension. The vehicle was impounded for seven days.
Police thanked all who report impaired drivers. To make a report, call police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911. To make an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).