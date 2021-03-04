Police briefs: phone scam; break-ins; more
Coins taken, man sought
Northumberland OPP are asking for the public’s help in solving a reported break-in and theft from two Brighton apartment buildings.
Police said it happened between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on March 3, when someone broke into two separate and secured buildings on Prince Edward Street. Damage to multiple laundry machines followed and “large sums of change” were removed, Const. Kimberly Johnston reported.
Police released surveillance images and described the man in them as being tall, white, with a medium build. He was wearing blue sweater under an olive-green and black vest with a black hood, plus washed-out blue jeans and brown shoes.
Anyone with information should call police at 1-888-310-1122 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip to http://www.stopcrimehere.ca.
Break-in at hydro building
Quinte West want to hear from anyone with information about a recent break-in at a hydro facility there.
Police received the complaint at 7 a.m. Wednesday. They reported someone entered the facility on Power Street between 3 p.m. March 2 and 7 a.m. March 3. Power tools, batteries and wire were taken. A scenes-of-crime officer documented evidence at the scene and the investigation continues.
Anyone with information should call police at 1-888-310-1122 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers callers may be eligible for a cash reward.
Domestic-related charges
Belleville police have charged a man with domestic-related offences following an incident reported Wednesday morning.
Police responding to a call at 8:41 a.m. arrested one man in the Cannifton Road area, then held him in custody pending a bail hearing.
His name and the specific charges were not released.
Theft charges
A complaint of shoplifting Wednesday at a Millennium Parkway business has led to a theft charge against one man.
Police reported a person was seen leaving the business with a large quantity of merchandise without having paid for it, then departing the area in a vehicle. Police stopped a vehicle on Sidney Street.
Harjit Singh, 22, is charged with theft under $5,000 and is to appear April 8 in court.
Phone scam
Bancroft OPP are warning of a phone scam in which callers posing as government officials make false claims about pension increases.
A Bancroft-area resident received a call Tuesday morning from someone who claimed the resident was eligible to receive an extra $100 per month in pension payments for the next six months. The false benefit was claimed to be related to COVID-19, police added.
The caller asked for, and received, the resident’s credit card and social insurance numbers, Const. Susanne Cox wrote in a news release.
But the resident then became suspicious and contacted the bank and police.
Police remind the public there are various scams in which callers claim to represent the government.
“Be cautious if you receive any phone call, text or e-mail from someone claiming to be a government agency,” wrote Cox.
The release provided tips for protecting yourself:
- Unless you started the process, such as by calling a government agency, never give personal information by phone, text or by e-mail.
- Never provide financial information or your social insurance number by phone, text or e-mail, unless you initiated the call, etc.
- If you’re not sure about the situation, hang up and call the agency mentioned by the caller to verify if the claims are legitimate.
- Call your bank or financial institution immediately if you have provided any financial information.
More information on fraud is available from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or www.antifraudcentre.ca and the Competition Bureau of Canada at 1-800-348-5358 or http://www.competitionbureau.gc.ca.