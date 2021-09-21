Police briefs: pursuit; bail-related charges

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

A Whitby man faces numerous charges in connection with a police pursuit early Tuesday in Belleville.

An officer on patrol tried to stop a vehicle in the north end at 1:55 a.m., Sgt. David Johnson reported.

The vehicle didn’t stop and continued to speed away, but another officer used a spike belt to deflate its tires. A foot chase ensued and ended with an arrest.

A 39-year-old man is now charged with dangerous driving, flight from a peace officer, breaching probation, and six counts of driving while prohibited.

He was held for a bail hearing Tuesday; his name was not released in the meantime, as is common prior to a person’s first court appearance on a charge.

Bail-related charges

Police in Belleville have charged a city resident with three counts of breaching conditions of his release.

Police received a call at 3 p.m. Monday about a man said to be breaching court-imposed conditions related to outstanding domestic charges. Police went to an east-end address but the man had left the area.

At 6 p.m. an officer made an arrest after noticing a man in a taxi.

The 38-year-old was held for a bail hearing Tuesday.