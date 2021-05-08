Police briefs: Saturday
Theft reported
Belleville police are asking for the public’s help in solving a reported theft from a vending machine.
Two people gained access to an east-end business at 2:20 a.m. Friday and removed product cards from a vending machine before leaving in a blue Hyundai Elantra, police stated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Hans Verbeek at 613-966-0882 ext. 4134 or by email at hverbeek@police.belleville.on.ca or Crime Stoppers at -613-969-8477.
Breach charge
Police in Belleville have charged a man with breaching a condition of a release order.
While on general patrol Friday, police stopped a vehicle in the North Front Street-Harriett Street area and found a man was on release conditions not to be outside his home without his surety, a news release stated.
Christopher Dunkley, 30, was later released with a court date of June 3.
Suspicious behaviour
A vehicle owner interrupted suspicious activity in Belleville’s west end Friday night, city police say.
Police were called at 10:53 p.m. after the owner spotted three males looking into the vehicle, police stated. The owner yelled at the trio to ask what they were doing and they ran to a dark-coloured sport-utility vehicle prior to police arrival, police added.
There was no damage to the complainant’s vehicle and a police patrol found nothing in the area.
Charged after collision
A Quinte West resident is charged with impaired driving after a vehicle entered a ditch in Trenton, injuring the driver.
It happened on County Road 40 shortly before 9:20 p.m., Quinte West OPP reported. Police found one person with the vehicle; the person had visible head injuries and showed signs of impairment, they added.
Christopher Smith, 38, is charged with driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs.
Smith was released and is to appear May 20 in Belleville court. Police impounded the vehicle for 45 days.