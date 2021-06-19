





Article content Unwanted visitor Belleville police have charged a 36-year-old city resident with being in a dwelling unlawfully after another resident discovered an uninvited person sleeping on the couch. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police briefs: Saturday Back to video Police said they responded at 6 a.m. Friday to the home on King George Square. “A homeowner had woken up to find a female sleeping on the couch,” Const. Matt Sweet wrote in a news release. “The female had left prior to police arrival; however, she was located a short distance away.” Melissa Mantle was charged and released from custody and is to appear July 22 in court. Theft charge A Belleville man faces a theft charge after merchandise was removed from a Millennium Parkway store Friday afternoon. Police said the case was reported at 12:14 p.m.; they located a man nearby. Manos Tsichlas, 67, is charged with theft under $5,000. He was released pending a court appearance July 22. Fake ID seized A Montreal resident is to appear July 22 in Belleville court after being charged by Quinte West OPP with several offences.

Article content Police responded at 1:30 a.m. to a traffic complaint on Highway 401 at 1:30 a.m. “after a caller stated the vehicle was swerving and occupants were throwing items out the windows,” Const. Devin Leeworthy wrote in a news release. Police stopped the eastbound vehicle near Highway 33 in Quinte West and, while speaking with the driver and passenger, noticed open alcohol inside the vehicle, Leeworthy added. They administered a roadside screening test on the driver; it registered an alert. Police suspended the driver’s licence for three days. Leeworthy stated the passenger was in possession of open alcohol and provided false names “and numerous fake sources of identification.” Police seized the identification and 14 mobile phones and arrested the passenger, who was later identified with the help of Montreal police. Najib Remili, 35, is charged with obstructing a peace officer; personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or to obstruct police; and four counts of possessing a forged document. Remili was released pending the court appearance. Impaired, speeding charges A Brighton resident is to appear July 8 in Belleville court after being charged in Trenton with speeding and driving while over the legal-blood alcohol limit. Quinte West OPP stated they conducted a routine traffic stop June 15 at 1:15 a.m. on Old Highway 2 just west of Second Dug Hill Road. They arrested one person following a roadside screening test and later conducted further testing at the Quinte West detachment.

Article content Brendan Andrews, 57, was released pending the court date. Andrews’ licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven. Police ask anyone who suspects a person is driving while impaired to call 911, noting it may save a life. Struck by vehicle A domestic disturbance Friday in Trenton led to one person striking another with a vehicle, leading to charges, police say. Quinte West OPP said they received a call at 3:45 p.m. about a female pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Elgin Street. Paramedics took the pedestrian to hospital; her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, police reported. The investigation found the injured person and a man were in a domestic relationship and had been involved in an “altercation” in which the collision occurred, police added. A 63-year-old Marmora man is charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, threatening to cause death or bodily harm, and assault with a weapon. His name was not released in order to protect the injured person’s identity. He was to appear in court Saturday for a bail hearing. Anyone with information on the case, including witnesses and those with dashboard camera recordings, and who has not already spoken with police, is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Theft charge Quinte West OPP have charged one person in connection with a reported theft of commercial equipment from outside a Trenton business. Police investigated at 9 a.m. Friday at the Dundas Street East business. Property worth about $900 was reported to have been taken during the previous evening, police stated. Thomas Templeton, 57, is charged with theft under $5,000 and breaching probation. Templeton was released and is to appear July 22 in Belleville court.

