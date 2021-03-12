Police briefs: Thefts reported; stunt driving charge

Article content

Three thefts reported

Belleville police are asking for the public’s help in solving three apparently separate cases of thefts reported Thursday.

The first complaint came at 10:02 a.m., when a resident in the Albert Street area told police he’d received a photograph of merchandise delivered to his home by a courier service – but when he returned home, the two packages were missing.

They contained red and blue Nintendo gaming systems, including controllers, worth about $600.

The next theft complaint came at 10:28 a.m. from someone in the Bridge Street East area. A brown leather purse and hunting knife were taken from a vehicle sometime between March 8 and March 11, police stated, and the glove compartment was ransacked, with items strewn around the property.

Anyone with information in the above cases is asked to call police at 613-966-0882 or Crime Stoppers at 613-969-8477.

Police also received a report of a theft of a backpack from a meeting room at the Ramada by Wyndham hotel on Bay Bridge Road. Police noted they have obtained surveillance video.