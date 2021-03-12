Police briefs: Thefts reported; stunt driving charge
Three thefts reported
Belleville police are asking for the public’s help in solving three apparently separate cases of thefts reported Thursday.
The first complaint came at 10:02 a.m., when a resident in the Albert Street area told police he’d received a photograph of merchandise delivered to his home by a courier service – but when he returned home, the two packages were missing.
They contained red and blue Nintendo gaming systems, including controllers, worth about $600.
The next theft complaint came at 10:28 a.m. from someone in the Bridge Street East area. A brown leather purse and hunting knife were taken from a vehicle sometime between March 8 and March 11, police stated, and the glove compartment was ransacked, with items strewn around the property.
Anyone with information in the above cases is asked to call police at 613-966-0882 or Crime Stoppers at 613-969-8477.
Police also received a report of a theft of a backpack from a meeting room at the Ramada by Wyndham hotel on Bay Bridge Road. Police noted they have obtained surveillance video.
Anyone with information should contact investigating officer Const. Steven Genore at 613-966-0882 ext. 4194 or by e-mail at sgenore@police.belleville.on.ca or call Crime Stoppers.
Stunt driving charge
Belleville police have charged a 40-year-old city man with stunt driving.
A traffic officer was patrolling North Front Street at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when he saw a vehicle “driving at an extremely fast speed, weaving in and out of traffic,” Sgt. Brad Lentini wrote in a news release.
The officer measured the vehicle’s speed to be 110 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, Lentini added. The officer stopped the driver, whom police said “had no explanation for his actions.”
He’s now charged with stunt driving and is to appear April 12 in provincial offences court. His licence was seized for seven days and his vehicle towed and impounded for the same period.
Multiple charges in traffic case
A Quinte West resident faces several charges in a traffic case which began Wednesday.
Quinte West OPP reported Belleville police notified them at about 9:30 p.m. that the Belleville officers were “strategically following” a southbound vehicle on Stockdale Road after it failed to stop for officers in the eastern city.
Quinte West OPP deployed a spike belt at Stockdale Road and County Road 33, but police halted their pursuit out of concern for public safety, police stated.
Officers then found the vehicle on Spring Street in Trenton at about 9:45 p.m. They and Belleville police contained the area and, with the help of the OPP canine and emergency response teams, tracked a person to a home on King Street.
Cody Laird, 29, is charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous driving, breaching a release order, and two counts of breaching probation.
Laird also faces more charges in connection with a previous undisclosed incident and two arrest warrants: uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, breaching a release order, two counts of assault and six counts of breaching probation.
Police held Laird in custody pending a court appearance Friday in Belleville. The result was not immediately available.