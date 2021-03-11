Police briefs: Thursday

Article content

Three charged in drug case

Three people face drug charges following a police search of a Trenton home.

The search of the residence on Kerr Street began at about 6 a.m., police reported, and resulted in the arrests plus the seizure of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Jessie Draker, 39, and Jillian Fisher, 26, both of Quinte West, and Darrell Weiss, 35, of Kingston are each charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

They were released and are to appear April 19 in Belleville court.

Suspected counterfeit cash

Two Quinte West residents face a charge of possessing counterfeit currency in connection with a transaction at a Frankford business.

The case was reported to police at about 8:30 a.m. March 1, police stated, after two people bought items with what’s believed to be counterfeit bills.

“The individuals entered the store, withdrew an undisclosed amount of cash from an ATM and then allegedly used counterfeit cash to make their purchase,” Const. Devin Leeworthy wrote Thursday in a news release. “As a result of the investigation two people were arrested.”