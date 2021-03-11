Police briefs: Thursday
Three charged in drug case
Three people face drug charges following a police search of a Trenton home.
The search of the residence on Kerr Street began at about 6 a.m., police reported, and resulted in the arrests plus the seizure of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Jessie Draker, 39, and Jillian Fisher, 26, both of Quinte West, and Darrell Weiss, 35, of Kingston are each charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
They were released and are to appear April 19 in Belleville court.
Suspected counterfeit cash
Two Quinte West residents face a charge of possessing counterfeit currency in connection with a transaction at a Frankford business.
The case was reported to police at about 8:30 a.m. March 1, police stated, after two people bought items with what’s believed to be counterfeit bills.
“The individuals entered the store, withdrew an undisclosed amount of cash from an ATM and then allegedly used counterfeit cash to make their purchase,” Const. Devin Leeworthy wrote Thursday in a news release. “As a result of the investigation two people were arrested.”
Melissa Gould, 34, and Kaitlin Ruttan, 33, are charged. Gould is also charged with using counterfeit money.
Both were released and are to appear April 8 in Belleville’s Ontario Court of Justice.
Impaired charges laid
Police in Prince Edward County have laid two impaired-related charges against a county resident.
Officers received a tip shortly after 3:30 a.m. Thursday about a vehicle stopped in an intersection in Picton.
Austin Roberts, 32, is charged with impaired driving, driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit, and possession of more than 30 g of dried cannabis in a public place.
Roberts was released with a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and an order to appear April 7 in Picton’s Ontario Court of Justice. The vehicle was impounded for seven days.
Intoxication charge after disturbance
A reported family disturbance at a Casey Road home early Thursday led to a charge of public intoxication against a 36-year-old Belleville man.
Police reported receiving a complaint at 2:03 a.m. Thursday from someone who said a man was threatening to damage property within the home.
Officers arrived and arrested a man whom they found in the driveway. He was to be held in custody until sober.
Police do not typically release the names of people charged with provincial offences.
Weapons charge
A routine traffic stop has led to a weapons charge against a Quinte West man.
Police stopped a vehicle at about 10 a.m. March 8 on County Road 40 south of Highway 401. They reported noticing a person sleeping in the back seat and, in speaking with the person, seeing a set of brass knuckles inside the car.
Matthew Anakons, 41, is charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon. Anakons was released pending a court appearance April 15.
Vehicle recovered
A Quinte West man faces numerous charges in connection with a reported vehicle theft in Stirling-Rawdon.
Central Hastings OPP received a complaint at about 6:15 p.m. March 9.
They and Quinte West OPP officers investigated and found the vehicle, with a man inside, on Glen Ross Road.
Justin Golden, 37, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, three counts of breaching probation, driving while suspended and driving with cannabis readily available.
He was held pending a bail hearing in Belleville. The hearing date and result were not immediately available.