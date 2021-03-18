Article content

Domestic-related assault charges

A man and a woman from Madoc Township each face a charge of domestic-related assault after a reported dispute at about 12 a.m. Thursday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police briefs: Thursday Back to video

Central Hastings OPP charged a 37-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man. They released the woman, who is to appear in Belleville court April 12. The man, whom police also charged with breaching a recognizance, was held in custody and to appear for a bail hearing later in the day. No names were released given the case’s domestic nature.

Collisions in Belleville

Belleville police charged two motorists Wednesday after separate collisions.

The first case happened at about 3:15 p.m., police stated, when two vehicles collided at the intersection of North Front Street and Bell Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

Police charged one driver with making an unsafe turn.

And at 6:15 p.m., two more vehicles collided on Moira Street West near Sidney Street. Police reported minor injuries resulted, along with one charge of making an unsafe move.