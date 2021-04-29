Police briefs: Thursday

Article content

Impaired driving charge

A Corbyville resident is charged with impaired driving after a complaint Wednesday night in Belleville.

City police stated they received the call at about 8:08 p.m. from someone who reported a suspicious vehicle in the city’s southwest corner. Police arrived and found a vehicle matching the description.

Christopher Graham, 59, was charged and released pending a court appearance May 26.

Public intoxication

Belleville police charged a man Thursday evening with public intoxication after a report from a concerned passerby.

Police said someone was concerned for the wellbeing of someone “near the water” in southeastern Belleville, Acting Sgt. Eric Hadley wrote in a news release.

Officers found a man in the area and, “due to a concern for his own immediate safety and the safety of others, he was arrested for being intoxicated in public place,” Hadley wrote.

The 36-year-old Belleville resident was released once police were no longer concerned for the man’s safety or that of others, Hadley added. Police do not normally release the names of people charged with provincial offences.