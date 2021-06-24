Police briefs: Thursday

Article content

Gas leak

Belleville closed two East Hill intersections Wednesday afternoon after a natural-gas leak required repair.

The leak was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police closed the intersections of Dundas Street East with Foster and Bleecker Avenues.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Const. Josh Woodcock announced the centre lane of Dundas had reopened and the curb lane would remain closed pending construction work. Gas was no longer flowing in that section of the line, he added.

Arrested, not charged

A domestic disturbance in Belleville’s west end early Thursday led to the arrest of one man.

Responding to reports of an argument between a man and a woman, police stated they ordered a man to leave an apartment.

“Once outside, it was determined by police that the male should be arrested for (a) breach of the peace, to prevent any further issues and to ensure the safety of the public,” Const. Josh Woodcock wrote in a news release.

Police held the 38-year-old man in custody briefly, then released him unconditionally.

Two charged with intoxication

Two Belleville men received fines for public intoxication Wednesday after police received complaints about men “swearing and causing a disturbance” in the Westhill Greenspace park on Octavia Street.

Police arrested two men, holding them in custody until sober.