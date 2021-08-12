Police briefs: Thursday
Impaired charge
Belleville police have charged a Quinte West resident with impaired driving after a public tip Wednesday evening.
Police briefs: Thursday
Police stated they received a tip at 8:30 p.m. about a possibly-impaired driver who had left an east-end business. Police located a vehicle in the west end and made an arrest.
Clyde Bishop, 69, is also charged with driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit. He was released with a court date of Sept. 16.
Multiple charges after disturbance
Belleville police have laid several charges in a case in which they say a woman assaulted several people, including two officers and a nurse.
A complaint about a loud argument in an east-end apartment building came at 1:30 a.m., police reported, and officers arrested a 20-year-old woman for domestic assault and domestic mischief.
They added the woman assaulted one officer during the arrest, leading to a charge of assault with intent to resist arrest.
She was taken to the hospital “due to her behaviour,” a police news release stated, “and while at the hospital assaulted another officer … (and) a nurse.” That resulted in charges of assault and assaulting a peace officer.
Police added the woman was already subject to a court order and is now charged with breaching a court order. She was held in custody pending a bail hearing Thursday.
Tips sought in assault case
Lennox and Addington County OPP are asking for the public’s help in an investigation into what they describe as an attack in Deseronto Aug. 7.
Someone dropped off a man at the Lennox and Addington County General Hospital in Napanee that evening, police stated. They added he had “serious injuries that were sustained as the result of an assault.
“Investigators believe the male, aged 52 years, was attacked by one or more unknown persons in the village of Deseronto. Police feel that this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety,” an OPP news release on Wednesday stated.
“The male remains in hospital with indeterminate injuries.”
“Police would like hear from any witnesses that may have any formation in relation to this occurrence.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers callers may be eligible for cash rewards.
Missing man found
Central Hastings OPP have located a man reported missing from the Marmora area.
James Arthur Helm, 39, was reported missing at 11:10 p.m. after he did not return from a bicycle ride.
In a news release Thursday morning, police asked for the public’s help in locating him. But they soon issued another stating he’d been found. They thanked the public for helping.