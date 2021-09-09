Police briefs: Thursday
Theft-related arrest
A man is facing six theft charges in connection with several recent cases in Belleville.
Belleville police on patrol at 2:20 a.m. Thursday on North Front Street reported noticing a man whom they said was wanted. They arrested him without incident.
His name was not released pending a bail hearing later in the day.
13 collisions
No injuries were reported after at least 13 collisions between 5 a.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday, Belleville police report.
Sgt. Brad Stitt stated several collisions were due to weather and most were minor.
Car fire
Fire destroyed a car parked at a Belleville church Wednesday afternoon but no injuries resulted, police say.
Belleville firefighters and police responded at 4:20 p.m. to the church on Old Highway 2. The flames ruined a 2009 Pontiac, police stated, adding the fire was not deemed to be suspicious in nature.