Police briefs: Tuesday

Impaired charge, more A Quinte West man spent Monday night in police custody after being charged with four offences, including an impaired-related charge. Quinte West OPP stated they received a complaint at 11:30 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on Bay Street in Trenton. They found a vehicle matching the description at another address on the same street and spoke with the driver before administering a roadside screening test. Police added the man did not have permission from the owner to drive the vehicle. John Clarke, 48, is charged with driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit, taking a vehicle without consent, using unauthorized licence plates and driving while suspended. He was held pending a court appearance Monday in Belleville. Charged with assaulting officer Two Prince Edward County residents each face several charges after an altercation Monday in Consecon.

Prince Edward County OPP received a noon-hour request from a provincial animal welfare official for police to go with an animal-welfare inspector to a home. Police spoke with people at the home but stated in a news release officers were assaulted and a vehicle damaged. Gina Marshall, 42, is charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer and one count each of resisting a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and mischief. Laverne Marshall, 42, faces the same resisting charge plus three counts of the assault charge and one count of uttering threats. Both were released and are to appear April 21 in Picton court. Wind damage Monday's strong winds caused damage and road hazards in Belleville. A light standard on Herchimer Avenue fell shortly before 3:52 p.m., leaving wires across the roadway, police reported. And at 5:06 p.m., police added, a hydro pole broke near its base; it remained suspended by wires. Both routes were closed until debris was removed. Two charged in collisions Belleville police charged two people Monday with traffic offences stemming from separate collisions in the city. The first was reported shortly after noon. A vehicle struck the corner of the bridge at North Front and Moira Streets. The driver wasn't injured. Police charged a 22-year-old city man with careless driving. The second collision was reported at about 5:25 p.m. from the University Avenue area. Witnesses said a vehicle hit a parked car before leaving the area, police stated.

A woman later arrived at police headquarters, they added. Police charged the 33-year-old city resident with careless driving and failing to remain at the scene of a collision. Police do not normally release the names of people charged with provincial offences. Quinte West traffic patrols Quinte West OPP say they're trying to reduce collisions and promote safe driving by focusing patrols east of Stirling. They'll be watching vehicles on Baptist Church Road between Marsh Hill Road and Foxboro-Stirling Road until March 14. The patrols' main focuses are speed enforcement and increasing police visibility. Charges after disturbance Quinte West OPP have charged a man with four offences stemming from a disturbance there Saturday. Police reported receiving a complaint at about 9 p.m. They added they found a man whom they believed to be intoxicated inside a home on County Road 40. Police charged a 39-year-old Quinte West man with assault, mischief, impaired driving, and driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit. He was released pending a Belleville court appearance this month; the date was not released. Police impounded a vehicle for seven days and suspended the man's licence for 90. His name was withheld to protect the complainant's identity, police added. Impaired charge laid A woman from Stone Mills Township faces two charges resulting from a traffic stop early Saturday in Trenton. Quinte West OPP reported they stopped a vehicle on Lorne Avenue at 2:15 a.m. after a traffic violation, then arrested a driver and also found open alcohol in a passenger's possession. Police charged the passenger with having an open container of liquor in a place other than licensed premises.

Shauna Kelly, 21, is charged with impaired driving and driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit. Kelly was released with a 90-day licence suspension and is to appear March 18 in court. The vehicle was impounded for seven days. Numerous charges laid Provincial police in the Napanee area have charged a Belleville man with nine offences, including impaired driving, after they stopped a vehicle on Highway 401. The stop happened Feb. 21 at about 9:30 p.m. west of the Camden East exit, Lennox and Addington County OPP reported Monday. Mathew Fredrick Bain, 28, is charged with driving while impaired by alcohol and drug, driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit, having a blood-alcohol level exceeding zero while a novice driver, driving while a G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver, failing to apply for a permit upon becoming a vehicle owner, driving without licence plates, failure to declare a change of address, and driving while uninsured. He was released with a 90-day suspension of his licence and is to appear April 27 in Napanee court. The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

