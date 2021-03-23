Article content

Arrested after dispute

Prince Edward County OPP have charged one person following a reported dispute Monday on Lake Street in Picton.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police briefs: Tuesday Back to video

Police charged a 41-year-old person with assault, uttering threats and mischief. The person was released and is to appear April 21 in Picton court. The person’s name was not released due to the domestic nature of the case.

No further details were released.

Assault, mischief charge

A 21-year-old woman faces three charges, including assault, following a reported disturbance Monday in Belleville.

Police received a complaint at 4:40 p.m. from an east-end group home.

Upon arrival, they were told a woman had broken a window and assaulted workers.

Police charged a woman with assault, mischief and breaching a release order. She was released and is to appear April 22 in court. Her name was not released.

Collision leads to charge

Belleville police have charged a city resident with failing to stop at a red light after a collision in which several vehicles were damaged.

It happened at about 7:50 p.m. on Sidney Street.

A northbound vehicle went through a red light at the south entrance of 150 Sidney St. as another vehicle exited the driveway of a plaza on the east side, police stated in a news release. The northbound vehicle struck the other one, then moved west, crossing a sidewalk and entering the parking lot, where it struck two parked vehicles, the release continued. No serious injuries were reported.

Police charged a 72-year-old motorist. They do not normally release names of people charged with Highway Traffic Act offences.