Police briefs: Tuesday

Article content Catalytic converter taken Belleville police are looking for the person who removed a catalytic converter from a business, the latest case involving the metal-rich components. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police briefs: Tuesday Back to video Police received a theft complaint at 2:30 p.m. Monday which stated someone took the converter from a business in the northeast industrial park sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Monday. “Catalytic converters, along with copper and other metals, have been a hot commodity for thieves,” Sgt. Brad Lentini wrote in a news release. “Theft of these items has become popular because of their value, relative ease to steal (unbolt or cut out), and their lack of identifying markings,” he added. “These converters are a part of the vehicle exhaust system, and help reduce vehicle pollution.” Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Const. Joe Yanch at 613-966-0882 ext. 4151 or write to jyanch@police.belleville.on.ca or Crime Stoppers at 613-969-8477.

Article content Assault causing bodily harm Police in Belleville have charged a city man with assault causing bodily harm in connection with a complaint received Sunday. Officers were told an assault had occurred near the intersection of Moira Street West and Elgin Street. Police arrested a man at 9 p.m. Monday at police headquarters. Charged is Robert John Jeremiah Wilson, 41. He was released on strict conditions and told to appear in court May 13 in Belleville. The investigation continues and anyone with information should contact Const. Joe Yanch at 613-966-0882 ext. 4151 or write to jyanch@police.belleville.on.ca or Crime Stoppers at 613-969-8477. Stunt driving charge Quinte West OPP have charged a delivery driver with stunt driving. Police reported stopping a small van at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday on Wallbridge-Loyalist Road between Tuckers Avenue and Harrington Road. They added it was travelling 118 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. They charged a 24-year-old man and suspended his licence for seven days, impounding the vehicle for the same period. Police do not typically release the names of people charged with provincial offences. Breach charges A Quinte West resident faces multiple charges of breaching probation after a trespassing complaint Saturday in Trenton. The complaint came at 5:30 p.m., when someone reported an unwanted person in a home on Adrian Court, police stated in a news release. Police soon made an arrest and, while searching the person, found what they believed to be morphine, the release added.

Article content James Patrick, 41, faces six charges of failing to comply with a probation order and one count of possessing a controlled substance. Patrick was held in custody and was to appear for a bail hearing Sunday in Belleville. The hearing’s result was not released. Multiple driving-related charges A person from Frankford is to appear June 9 in Cobourg court on multiple charges stemming from a traffic stop Sunday in Brighton. Northumberland OPP reported stopping a vehicle at 8:49 p.m. after it travelled along Elizabeth Street at high speed. Tommy Church, 48, is charged with driving while exceeding the legal blood-alcohol limit, driving while prohibited, and five undisclosed charges: two under the Highway Traffic Act and one each under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance, Liquor Licence, and Tobacco Tax Acts. Church was released pending the court appearance. Tips sought in B&E probe Investigators of two recent break-and-enter cases in Frankford are asking for the public’s help. The first was reported at 8:30 p.m. March 31, when police were dispatched to a business on North Trent Street. Someone had entered the businesses between March 25 and March 31 and caused significant damage inside, police stated. A second report from the same business came at 9 p.m. April 5. More damage had occurred between April 4 and 5, police added. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

